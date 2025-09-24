Noelle Quinn on Challenges as WNBA’s Only Black Female Head Coach
Seattle Storm Head Coach Noelle Quinn's contract won't be renewed for the 2026 season, as announced by the Seattle Storm recently.
Concluding her five-year stint at the helm and more than a decade at the organization in various roles, the team has confirmed that the search for a new head coach will commence right away.
“On behalf of our organization, I would like to thank Noelle for her time with the Storm,” said Storm General Manager Talisa Rhea in a statement. “Her commitment to the ongoing success of our organization and to furthering the development of our players was second to none. She put us in a position to win at the highest levels of the game and for that, we are grateful.”
From Player to Coach
Quinn's involvement with the Storm goes back to 2013 when she began her career as a player. Throughout the 2018 season, she contributed as a veteran leader and member of the 2018 WNBA championship team, having re-signed with the team in 2016. Quinn immediately transitioned from a player to coaching, becoming a Storm assistant in 2019.
Her rapid rise to the top saw her take on the role of associate head coach in 2020, which led to the Storm capturing their fourth WNBA title. Her appointment as head coach in 2021 made her the youngest leader in the league and the only African American female head coach at that time.
Coaching Legacy
Quinn, who led the team to four playoff appearances and won the second-most in franchise history during her five-year tenure as head coach, earned the second-most wins in franchise history. The Storm's competitiveness during roster transitions was aided by her leadership style that focused on player development, resilience, and culture. Quinn has been forthcoming about the difficulties of being a pioneer in the WNBA.
“It’s important. It gets heavy sometimes, and I don’t talk about it often in front of you guys. It's an honor, and I’m grateful. But, to be one of only 13 [head coaches], it's heavy,” Quinn once reflected.
Her support system, which includes Portland Trail Blazers assistant Pooh Jeter, her staff, family, and players, helped her navigate the demands of leadership, according to her.
“Especially during the grind of a season and understanding that we're trying to win games and do something special here,” she said.
Looking Ahead
The Storm is embarking on a crucial offseason as it begins the search for a new leader to guide the next era of the franchise. Quinn has finished a significant chapter with her departure, but her impact on the team and the league is undeniable.