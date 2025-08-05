Red-Hot Lynx Visit Seattle for Tuesday Night Showdown
SEATTLE — The Lynx (24-5) arrive in Storm riding a wave of momentum, having won seven of their last 10, including a dominant 111 to 58 win over the Las Vegas Aces. That win wasn’t just another notch in their season, it was a statement. Minnesota outpaced the league’s second-best team in scoring, powered by a 24-point performance from Kayla McBride and 18 from Napheesa Collier.
Collier continues to lead the Lynx’s charge and solidify her MVP case, averaging 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and stuffing the box score with defensive stats every night. Minnesota’s league-best offense (87.2 points per game on 47% shooting) has been clicking at full throttle, averaging 91 points over their last 10 contests.
Seattle (16-13), comes into the matchup reeling from two narrow defeats, a 78‑74 loss to the Indiana Fever and a close battle with the Los Angeles Sparks. Both games slipped away late, despite standout performances from Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins‑Smith, and Gabby Williams, the Storm were unable to close the gap in the final minutes, dropping a crucial game in the crowded playoff race.
Now, Seattle returns home to face the hottest team in the league, a Minnesota squad they’ve beaten once already this season. The Storm took the last meeting between the two, a 94-84 win on June 12, with Ogwumike leading the way with 21 points. But this Lynx team has tightened up since then, going 15-5 in that span.
Ogwumike remains the Storm’s most consistent force, averaging 18.0 points and 7.1 rebounds this season. Skylar Diggins-Smith has continued to settle in, putting up 12.5 points and five assists per game over her last 10 outings. Seattle’s 44.5% field-goal percentage is better than what Minnesota typically allows (41.5%), but they'll need to lock in defensively to have a shot at slowing down the Lynx.
Both teams are dealing with injuries to key rotation players Seattle remains without Katie Lou Samuelson (knee), while Karlie Samuelson is out for Minnesota (foot).
With playoff seeding at stake and only a few games left in the regular season, Tuesday’s showdown could prove critical for both sides. For Seattle, it’s a chance to prove they can hang with the elite. For Minnesota, it’s about keeping their foot on the gas and further cementing their spot at the top.