Seattle Storm and Aces Head Into Winner-Take-All Game 3
The Series So Far
Game 1 belonged to the Aces. On September 14 in Las Vegas they ran past Seattle 102 to 77, dominating in transition and on the glass. It looked like the Storm were overmatched.
Two nights later at Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle answered. Skylar Diggins poured in 26 points with seven assists, Nneka Ogwumike grabbed 10 rebounds, and the Storm battled to an 86 to 83 victory. That result sent the series back to Las Vegas tied at one apiece and proved Seattle would not back down easily.
Final scores so far:
Game 1 on September 14, Storm 77 and Aces 102
Game 2 on September 16, Aces 83 and Storm 86
Game 3 on September 18, Storm at Aces, 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2
Star Watch: Wilson and Ogwumike
The frontcourt battle is the centerpiece of this series.
Nneka Ogwumike of Seattle is averaging 18.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 82.2 percent from the line.
A’ja Wilson of Las Vegas is averaging 23.4 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, hitting 50.5 percent from the field and 85.5 percent at the line.
Wilson has established herself as one of the league’s premier two-way players, producing at an elite level on both ends of the floor. Ogwumike delivers balance and efficiency for Seattle while leading with experience. If she can limit Wilson’s second-chance opportunities while staying aggressive offensively, the Storm will keep themselves in position to compete.
Backcourt Battle: Diggins and Gray
The frontcourt serves as the foundation, but the backcourt generates the main power.
Skylar Diggins averaged 15.5 points, 6.0 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game during the regular season, while committing 2.1 turnovers and logging about 31 minutes a night.
During Game 2, Diggins controlled the pace of the game while generating important scoring opportunities. Chelsea Gray provides the stabilizing element for Las Vegas, controlling tempo and creating chances for her teammates. Their ability to manage possessions will determine much of the outcome.
Recent Form
The Storm’s last five games include a win over Las Vegas, a loss at Las Vegas, a narrow win against Golden State, and two defeats against New York and Los Angeles.
The Aces’ last five games include a loss at Seattle, a win over the Storm, and three convincing victories against Los Angeles and Chicago.
The Las Vegas team has performed well in all games except Game 2, while Seattle has managed to win most of their games by small margins throughout the season.
By the Numbers
Seattle averages 82.1 points while allowing 92.5. They shoot 45 percent from the field, grab 30.9 rebounds, and hand out 21.3 assists. Their defense averages 5.1 blocks and 8.5 steals.
Las Vegas averages 83.6 points while allowing 81.5. The team maintains a 43.9 percent shooting percentage and collects 33.5 rebounds while making 19.6 assists. Defensively they add 4.9 blocks and 7.5 steals.
Seattle is the more accurate shooting team, but the Aces are stronger on the boards and defend more consistently. The rebounding battle is likely to determine the winner.
Keys to the Game
Seattle needs to maintain possession of the ball while letting Diggins run the offense. Ogwumike needs to play on par with Wilson, while Malonga and Williams have to provide hustle plays that turn into scoring chances.
Las Vegas will look to establish Wilson early, allow Gray to control the game pace, and convert defensive stops into fast-break scoring opportunities. Their ability to control tempo and protect the ball will make them difficult to beat at home.
What Is at Stake
The New York Liberty may be the reigning champions, but tonight is about survival. Seattle is fighting to prove that their blend of youth and experience can hold up in the postseason. Las Vegas wants to demonstrate that their recent winning streak was not a temporary spark, but the mark of a team still built for deep playoff runs.
Wilson versus Ogwumike. Diggins versus Gray. Seattle versus Las Vegas. One team advances, the other goes home.