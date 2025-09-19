Seattle Storm On SI

Seattle Storm and Aces Head Into Winner-Take-All Game 3

The Seattle Storm and Las Vegas Aces are locked at one game each, with tonight’s Game 3 serving as the decider in their opening round playoff series. The two teams showed their identity through their previous week's games as Las Vegas delivered a dominant blowout victory and Seattle fought to win a close game. The teams must now prove their ability to handle high-pressure situations to determine which group will succeed.

Edward Blair II

Sep 16, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm guard Erica Wheeler (17) reacts after making a three-point basket during the second half in game two of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs against the Las Vegas Aces at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Sep 16, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm guard Erica Wheeler (17) reacts after making a three-point basket during the second half in game two of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs against the Las Vegas Aces at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The Series So Far

Game 1 belonged to the Aces. On September 14 in Las Vegas they ran past Seattle 102 to 77, dominating in transition and on the glass. It looked like the Storm were overmatched.

Two nights later at Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle answered. Skylar Diggins poured in 26 points with seven assists, Nneka Ogwumike grabbed 10 rebounds, and the Storm battled to an 86 to 83 victory. That result sent the series back to Las Vegas tied at one apiece and proved Seattle would not back down easily.

Final scores so far:

Game 1 on September 14, Storm 77 and Aces 102

Game 2 on September 16, Aces 83 and Storm 86

Game 3 on September 18, Storm at Aces, 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2

Star Watch: Wilson and Ogwumike

The frontcourt battle is the centerpiece of this series.

Nneka Ogwumike of Seattle is averaging 18.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 82.2 percent from the line.

A’ja Wilson of Las Vegas is averaging 23.4 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, hitting 50.5 percent from the field and 85.5 percent at the line.

Wilson has established herself as one of the league’s premier two-way players, producing at an elite level on both ends of the floor. Ogwumike delivers balance and efficiency for Seattle while leading with experience. If she can limit Wilson’s second-chance opportunities while staying aggressive offensively, the Storm will keep themselves in position to compete.

Nneka Ogwumike
Sep 16, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) shoots the ball against Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during the first half in game two of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Backcourt Battle: Diggins and Gray

The frontcourt serves as the foundation, but the backcourt generates the main power.

Skylar Diggins averaged 15.5 points, 6.0 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game during the regular season, while committing 2.1 turnovers and logging about 31 minutes a night.

During Game 2, Diggins controlled the pace of the game while generating important scoring opportunities. Chelsea Gray provides the stabilizing element for Las Vegas, controlling tempo and creating chances for her teammates. Their ability to manage possessions will determine much of the outcome.

Recent Form

The Storm’s last five games include a win over Las Vegas, a loss at Las Vegas, a narrow win against Golden State, and two defeats against New York and Los Angeles.

The Aces’ last five games include a loss at Seattle, a win over the Storm, and three convincing victories against Los Angeles and Chicago.

The Las Vegas team has performed well in all games except Game 2, while Seattle has managed to win most of their games by small margins throughout the season.

Storm
Sep 16, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22), right, has a shot blocked by Seattle Storm forward Ezi Magbegor (13) during the second half in game two of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

By the Numbers

Seattle averages 82.1 points while allowing 92.5. They shoot 45 percent from the field, grab 30.9 rebounds, and hand out 21.3 assists. Their defense averages 5.1 blocks and 8.5 steals.

Las Vegas averages 83.6 points while allowing 81.5. The team maintains a 43.9 percent shooting percentage and collects 33.5 rebounds while making 19.6 assists. Defensively they add 4.9 blocks and 7.5 steals.

Seattle is the more accurate shooting team, but the Aces are stronger on the boards and defend more consistently. The rebounding battle is likely to determine the winner.

Keys to the Game

Seattle needs to maintain possession of the ball while letting Diggins run the offense. Ogwumike needs to play on par with Wilson, while Malonga and Williams have to provide hustle plays that turn into scoring chances.

Las Vegas will look to establish Wilson early, allow Gray to control the game pace, and convert defensive stops into fast-break scoring opportunities. Their ability to control tempo and protect the ball will make them difficult to beat at home.

Storm
Sep 16, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) shoots the ball against Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during the first half in game two of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

What Is at Stake

The New York Liberty may be the reigning champions, but tonight is about survival. Seattle is fighting to prove that their blend of youth and experience can hold up in the postseason. Las Vegas wants to demonstrate that their recent winning streak was not a temporary spark, but the mark of a team still built for deep playoff runs.

Wilson versus Ogwumike. Diggins versus Gray. Seattle versus Las Vegas. One team advances, the other goes home.

Published |Modified
Edward Blair II
EDWARD BLAIR II

Edward Blair II is a sportscaster, journalist, and multimedia professional covering the Seattle Storm for Sports Illustrated’s On SI platform. He also writes for Illinois On SI and Last Word on College Football, providing coverage of the Fighting Illini and Michigan Wolverines. Blair is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), and the National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS). He brings a unique voice shaped by years of coaching, podcasting, and content creation across multiple platforms. In addition to his writing, Blair is the host of The Ed Blair Podcast and an intern video editor with Roundtable Sports Network, where he edits NFL content. He also serves as a freelance production assistant with Fox Sports, having worked major events including the IndyCar 500 content week.

Home/News