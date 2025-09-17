Seattle Storm Edge Las Vegas Aces in Playoff Thriller
Diggins and Ogwumike Lead the Charge
Big games demand big players, and the Seattle Storm’s veterans answered the call. Skylar Diggins turned in one of her best postseason performances, scoring 26 points on 10-of-20 shooting while adding seven assists and two steals. Every time Las Vegas threatened a run, Diggins steadied Seattle’s offense, hitting a timely three, weaving through defenders, or setting up teammates for high-percentage looks.
Alongside her, Nneka Ogwumike continued to prove why she remains one of the league’s most reliable forwards. The 13-year veteran posted 24 points and 10 rebounds, finishing at her usual efficient clip while battling inside against the Aces’ size. Together, Diggins and Ogwumike combined for 50 of Seattle’s 86 points, setting the tone in a high-pressure playoff setting.
Bench Energy Helps Seattle Hold On
Seattle’s depth complemented its stars with timely contributions. Rookie Dominique Malonga brought energy and length off the bench, tallying 11 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks in just 23 minutes. Her work on the boards provided second-chance opportunities and slowed Las Vegas’ transition attack.
Gabby Williams played her familiar defensive stopper role, contributing six points, two assists, and a steal while shadowing multiple positions. Erica Wheeler added steady minutes as a secondary ball-handler, keeping the Storm organized in stretches where Diggins rested. In the end, the Storm finished with five players recording at least three assists, a sign of their balance and ball-sharing identity.
Wilson and Smith Carry the Aces
Las Vegas leaned heavily on its frontcourt. A’ja Wilson powered her way to 25 points and five rebounds, keeping the Aces within striking distance all night. NaLyssa Smith matched her with a strong double-double, scoring 21 points and grabbing 13 rebounds.
Yet the Aces struggled to find scoring beyond their stars. Chelsea Gray dished out nine assists, but her shot wasn’t falling, finishing with just seven points. Free-throw struggles also hurt — Las Vegas converted only 20-of-29 attempts (69 percent), missing chances to close the gap in crunch time.
Jewell Loyd Makes Her Presence Felt
One of the game’s most intriguing storylines belonged to Jewell Loyd, who spent a decade in Seattle before landing in Las Vegas. Coming off the bench, Loyd delivered 13 points in 29 minutes, shooting 4-of-9 from the field and 3-of-7 from three. She added two assists, and her perimeter shooting provided the Aces with sparks in key stretches.
The atmosphere around Loyd was palpable. Storm fans welcomed her back with a mix of cheers and unease, and each made basket underscored the history between player and franchise. While she didn’t dominate, Loyd gave Las Vegas a needed scoring lift, reminding everyone of her postseason pedigree.
Margins Define the Outcome
Statistically, the game came down to execution. Seattle shot 50 percent from beyond the arc (10-of-20) and a sharp 83 percent from the free-throw line (10-of-12). Las Vegas, by contrast, connected on just 36.8 percent from deep and under 70 percent from the stripe.
The Storm also turned 11 Aces turnovers into transition opportunities, flipping momentum whenever Las Vegas threatened. Each possession mattered late: Wilson’s basket cut the lead to one, but Diggins answered with a drive; Smith buried a jumper, only for Ogwumike to respond on the next trip. In the closing seconds, a missed three by Las Vegas sealed the Storm’s 86–83 victory.
What It Means Moving Forward
For Seattle, the win reaffirms a winning formula: veteran leadership at the top, emerging talent in support, and ball movement that stretches defenses. Diggins and Ogwumike are proving to be one of the postseason’s most reliable duos, while Malonga’s growth adds another dimension.
For Las Vegas, the task is clear. Wilson and Smith cannot shoulder the offensive burden alone. Gray will need to rediscover her scoring rhythm, and role players must step forward to provide balance. Loyd’s 13-point outing was encouraging, but the Aces’ margin for error against Seattle’s discipline is razor-thin.
As the series shifts, the Storm holds momentum, powered by composure and timely execution. The Aces, though, remain too talented to be counted out. If they can clean up mistakes and convert at the line, the stage is set for a playoff battle worthy of two championship-caliber teams.
Game 1: Aces 102, Storm 77
Game 2: Storm 86, Aces 83
Game 3: Storm at Aces, Thursday, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2