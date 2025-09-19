Seattle Storm Fall Just Short in Heartbreaker Against Las Vegas
Storm Lose Grip in Final Seconds
This was one of those games that remind you why every possession matters. Erica Wheeler steps into a pull-up with 19 seconds left, cool, calm, and confident, and you think Seattle has it. The building is on its feet, the momentum is theirs. But championship-caliber teams always find a way, and that is exactly what Las Vegas did. Jackie Young, relentless on the glass, comes up with the offensive rebound and delivers the game-winner with 12.4 seconds on the clock.
Seattle had one last chance, but the shot rimmed out. That is the heartbreak of this league. It is a game of inches, and on this night the Aces found just enough.
First Quarter: A Confident Start
Seattle came out ready. Wheeler gave them that first spark off the bench, knocking down a three and distributing with pace. Dominique Malonga was all energy, contesting, blocking, and crashing the boards. That is how you build an identity early. The Storm had the edge 19–14, and you could feel they were not intimidated by the stage.
Second Quarter: Wilson Takes Over
The game turned because of A’ja Wilson. She is simply that dominant. Seattle’s offense stalled with missed shots and empty trips, and Wilson took control. Eleven points in the frame, scoring at every level. Chelsea Gray was steady, orchestrating the offense, but Wilson’s presence shifted everything. Seattle only put seven points on the board in the entire quarter, and suddenly that early cushion was gone. At halftime, it was Las Vegas in front 33–26.
Third Quarter: Storm Fight Back
Great teams answer, and Seattle did exactly that. Gabby Williams opened with a big three. Diggins started to attack downhill and found her rhythm. And how about Nneka Ogwumike? Classic mid-range, steadying the offense, keeping them within striking distance.
Then Diggins drills a deep three, forcing Las Vegas to huddle. Wheeler follows with a triple of her own. And Magbegor at the buzzer? That is hustle. That is want to. Suddenly, the Storm are right there, trailing 52–48, and you know the fourth is going to be special.
Fourth Quarter: A Classic Finish
What you want in this league is poise, and Seattle had plenty of it. Sykes was fearless, straight-line drives, finishing through traffic. Ogwumike answered in big moments. And Diggins? Cold-blooded. A deep three with just over a minute left to give Seattle the lead. Wheeler adds a pull-up, and the Storm are up 73–72, seconds away from a signature win.
But basketball can be cruel. Wilson’s shot misses, but Jackie Young does what winning players do: she makes the extra effort play. That offensive rebound, that tip-in, that is the difference in the game. Seattle’s last look does not go, and the Aces walk away with the 74–73 win.
By the Numbers
Seattle Storm: Nneka Ogwumike steady as ever with 16 and 9. Diggins added 13 and 6, and Sykes delivered 13 efficient points on just seven shots. Williams matched the effort with 13 and 6. Wheeler gave them 10, and when it mattered, she was fearless.
Las Vegas Aces: Wilson was sensational, 38 points, 14-of-26, 10-of-11 at the line. That is MVP-level production. Young’s 14 points came with four steals and the game-winning putback. Gray, the steady hand, 12 points and 8 assists, always in control.
Seattle won the rebounding battle 33–27 and outscored Las Vegas 25–22 in the fourth. But the 16 turnovers, those extra possessions, that is where the game tilted.
What It Means
For Seattle, this is a gut punch. You had the lead in the final 20 seconds, and you let it slip away. But you also proved something: you can play with anybody. Ogwumike continues to be a rock, Diggins is hitting big shots, Sykes gives you energy, and Wheeler was fearless in the biggest moment.
For Las Vegas, Wilson was unstoppable, but it was Jackie Young who made the defining play. That is what separates good teams from great ones, someone always steps up.
Final Score: Las Vegas Aces 74, Seattle Storm 73