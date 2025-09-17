Seattle Storm On SI

Seattle Storm Look to Counterpunch in Game 2 vs Las Vegas Aces

The Aces dominated Game 1, but Seattle has a chance to reset at home and keep its season alive.

Edward Blair II

Sep 14, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) dribbles against Seattle Storm guard Tiffany Mitchell (25) in the first quarter during game one of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) dribbles against Seattle Storm guard Tiffany Mitchell (25) in the first quarter during game one of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Wilson Sets the Standard

When the lights came on in Game 1, A’ja Wilson looked every bit the MVP candidate she’s been all season. She didn’t just score 29 points; she dictated every possession. Wilson posted up strong, stretched out the defense with her face-up game, and kept her composure when double teams arrived. By the second quarter, Seattle was already scrambling and the Aces had all the confidence of a team that’s been here before.

What makes Las Vegas so dangerous is how seamlessly the pieces fit around Wilson. Jackie Young was comfortable stepping into open threes, Chelsea Gray orchestrated the offense with her trademark patience, and the bench chipped in 34 points to put the game out of reach. This wasn’t just a win; it was a reminder of how complete this roster is.

A'ja Wilson
Sep 14, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts to being fouled by the Seattle Storm in the first quarter during game one of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Seattle’s Adjustments

Seattle has no choice but to respond. The Storm have to clean up their turnovers. Twelve giveaways against a team as explosive as Las Vegas is like handing them extra possessions. More importantly, the offense needs balance. Nneka Ogwumike and Ezi Magbegor can’t just be safety valves; they need to be focal points. Early touches in the paint can set a tone, get Las Vegas into foul trouble, and give Seattle’s shooters the kind of space they didn’t see in Game 1.

For Skylar Diggins, this is about tempo. When she’s probing the defense, attacking downhill, and creating for her teammates, Seattle plays with purpose. Add Gabby Williams’ ability to defend, rebound, and push the ball in transition, and suddenly the Storm looks like the team that found ways to pull out tight games in the regular season.

Seattle Storm
Sep 14, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Seattle Storm center Dominique Malonga (14) and teammates huddle before a foul shot against the Las Vegas Aces in the first quarter during game one of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Loyd Factor in Seattle

And then there’s Jewell Loyd. For a decade, she was the heartbeat of the Storm. Seeing her in an Aces jersey, on this stage and in this building, is going to be emotional. Loyd has been clear that her focus is on winning with her new team, but her presence makes this matchup layered in ways stats can’t capture. Every shot she hits will feel heavier, every possession she controls will remind the crowd of what they once had. For Seattle, keeping her in check while still dealing with Wilson is a delicate balance that will test their ability to maintain discipline.

Jewell Loyd
Sep 14, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) gestures to a teammate after scoring against the Seattle Storm in the first quarter during game one of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Keys to a Storm Victory

If Seattle is going to even this series, it starts with execution. Protect the ball. Get to the free-throw line. Find a rhythm from the three-point range. The math from Game 1, being outscored by 21 points from deep, is simply unsustainable. The Storm also needs someone from the bench to change the game. Dominique Malonga brings energy and fearlessness, and Mackenzie Holmes can free guards with her screening. Seattle doesn’t need perfection from its second unit, but it does need production.

Noelle Quinn
Sep 14, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn looks on against the Las Vegas Aces in the second quarter during game one of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Aces’ Path to 2–0

For Las Vegas, the path is more about repetition than reinvention. Keep the ball moving, lean on Wilson’s gravity, and trust the bench to keep the pace. Chelsea Gray’s calm leadership and Jackie Young’s efficiency give the Aces options on every trip down the floor, while Loyd provides another outlet who can bury shots when the defense bends.

The Aces are seasoned. They know how to quiet a crowd, control tempo, and close out games. That’s the advantage of being a champion: the moment never feels too big.

Becky Hammond
Sep 14, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon looks on against the Seattle Storm in the second quarter during game one of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

What’s at Stake

Game 2 is about survival for Seattle. A win doesn’t just extend the series, it restores belief. A loss puts them in a nearly impossible hole. For the Aces, it’s a chance to tighten their grip and take a commanding 2–0 lead back to Las Vegas.

Tipoff is at 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT) at Climate Pledge Arena, live on ESPN. The Storm know what’s at stake, and so do the Aces. Tonight, we’ll see if Seattle can rise to the moment or if Las Vegas will remind the league once again why they’re built for this stage.

