Seattle Storm Part Ways with Head Coach Noelle Quinn
A Franchise Shifts Direction
The Seattle Storm organization made a decision to let head coach Noelle Quinn go after the 2025 season, ending her five-year tenure with the team. The franchise demonstrates its goal to achieve championship success through this move, which has been the core identity of the Storm for twenty years.
General Manager Talisa Rhea commended Quinn for her dedication to achieving team success and helping players develop their skills.
From the Hardwood to the Huddle
Drafted 4th overall in 2007 by the Minnesota Lynx, the 6-foot guard out of UCLA spent 12 seasons in the WNBA with Minnesota, Los Angeles, Washington, Phoenix, and Seattle. She earned recognition as a cerebral floor general through her statistics, which included 4.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.
She became a cultural ambassador after living in Seattle from 2013 to 2018. The team depended on Quinn for her ability to remain composed in critical situations while showing selflessness and paying close attention to details. The team's strategy resulted in their 2018 championship win, which brought their franchise total to three titles.
Taking the Reins as Coach
Quinn started coaching immediately after her retirement when she joined the Storm staff in 2019. She received her promotion to associate head coach position within one year which helped Seattle win their fourth title in 2020 by sweeping the Las Vegas Aces in the Finals. She took over as team head coach in 2021.
Quinn became the second most successful coach in franchise history during his five years as Seattle's head coach because she brought the team to four playoff appearances. The 2025 campaign demonstrated her consistent leadership because the Storm achieved a 23–21 (.523) record, which included 12 home victories, 10 away wins, and 13 conference victories. The team achieved a solid finish to the year through their victory in six out of their last ten games.
Championship DNA Runs Deep
The Seattle franchise released Quinn because they seek championship success rather than showing any lack of appreciation for her work. The Storm have achieved four titles (2004, 2010, 2018, 2020) which makes them equal with Houston and Minnesota for the most championships in league history.
2004: Sue Bird and Finals MVP Betty Lennox led Seattle to its first crown.
The team won the entire championship during 2010 when Lauren Jackson reached her peak performance.
Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd brought victory to a new generation of players during the 2018 season with Quinn as their veteran team captain.
The Storm finished their 2020 season by winning all their games in Las Vegas to demonstrate their championship potential.
The organization faces a challenging situation because Quinn built her legacy through her playing career and her coaching tenure with the franchise.
What’s Next for Seattle
The Storm needs to find its new head coach during the offseason. The Storm will prioritize maintaining championship potential, The Storm chapter of Quinn's career might end, but her lasting impact on the franchise remains secure because she achieved all three major milestones of becoming a draft pick, champion, and head coach.