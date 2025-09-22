Seattle Storm On SI

Seattle Storm Part Ways with Head Coach Noelle Quinn

A player turned coach leaves her mark as the franchise looks toward its next era

Sep 16, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn gestures to her team during the second half during game two of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs against the Las Vegas Aces at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

A Franchise Shifts Direction

The Seattle Storm organization made a decision to let head coach Noelle Quinn go after the 2025 season, ending her five-year tenure with the team. The franchise demonstrates its goal to achieve championship success through this move, which has been the core identity of the Storm for twenty years.

General Manager Talisa Rhea commended Quinn for her dedication to achieving team success and helping players develop their skills.

From the Hardwood to the Huddle

Drafted 4th overall in 2007 by the Minnesota Lynx, the 6-foot guard out of UCLA spent 12 seasons in the WNBA with Minnesota, Los Angeles, Washington, Phoenix, and Seattle. She earned recognition as a cerebral floor general through her statistics, which included 4.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

She became a cultural ambassador after living in Seattle from 2013 to 2018. The team depended on Quinn for her ability to remain composed in critical situations while showing selflessness and paying close attention to details. The team's strategy resulted in their 2018 championship win, which brought their franchise total to three titles.

Aug 5, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Head coach Noelle Quinn of the Seattle Storm reacts to the referees call during the second half against the Minnesota Lynx at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images / Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Taking the Reins as Coach

Quinn started coaching immediately after her retirement when she joined the Storm staff in 2019. She received her promotion to associate head coach position within one year which helped Seattle win their fourth title in 2020 by sweeping the Las Vegas Aces in the Finals. She took over as team head coach in 2021.

Quinn became the second most successful coach in franchise history during his five years as Seattle's head coach because she brought the team to four playoff appearances. The 2025 campaign demonstrated her consistent leadership because the Storm achieved a 23–21 (.523) record, which included 12 home victories, 10 away wins, and 13 conference victories. The team achieved a solid finish to the year through their victory in six out of their last ten games.

Sep 22, 2020; Bradenton, Florida, USA; Seattle Storm bench reacts after the final play of the game is confirmed after replay as they defeat the Minnesota Lynx at IMG Academy. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images / Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images

Championship DNA Runs Deep

The Seattle franchise released Quinn because they seek championship success rather than showing any lack of appreciation for her work. The Storm have achieved four titles (2004, 2010, 2018, 2020) which makes them equal with Houston and Minnesota for the most championships in league history.

2004: Sue Bird and Finals MVP Betty Lennox led Seattle to its first crown.

The team won the entire championship during 2010 when Lauren Jackson reached her peak performance.

Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd brought victory to a new generation of players during the 2018 season with Quinn as their veteran team captain.

The Storm finished their 2020 season by winning all their games in Las Vegas to demonstrate their championship potential.

The organization faces a challenging situation because Quinn built her legacy through her playing career and her coaching tenure with the franchise.

September 16, 2010; Atlanta, GA, USA; Seattle Storm head coach Brian Agler (top row far right) and his team pose with the WNBA championship trophy after defeating the Atlanta Dream to win the WNBA title in game three of the WNBA Finals at Philips Arena. The Storm defeated the Dream 87-84 to win the series three games to none. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

What’s Next for Seattle

The Storm needs to find its new head coach during the offseason. The Storm will prioritize maintaining championship potential, The Storm chapter of Quinn's career might end, but her lasting impact on the franchise remains secure because she achieved all three major milestones of becoming a draft pick, champion, and head coach.

