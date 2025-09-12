Seattle Storm's Dominique Malonga Established a WNBA Bench Record
Dominique Malonga’s Historic Season in the Paint
A record which transforms the position of a reserve.
Seattle Storm's Dominique Malonga brought a unique combination of athletic ability, physical strength, and playing efficiency to the WNBA floor during this season, which sets her apart from most bench players in league history.
With her 260th point in the paint (PITP), Malonga etched her name into the record books, surpassing 2022 Sixth Player of the Year Brionna Jones for the single-season PITP record by a reserve. The statistics prove her total dominance of the league's most demanding defensive position.
Redefining the Role of a Bench Player
Consistency in the most physical area of the court
The production of benches operates through distinct periods, which include scoring runs and shifts in momentum and defensive power.
The area where Malonga scores most of her points stands out as her most impressive achievement. The paint area remains densely populated with physical players who receive protection from All-Star-level defenders. The player needs to show three key qualities to succeed without playing in the starting lineup: efficiency in their play, physical strength, and continuous movement on the court.
Malonga has done all three. She evolved from being a high-energy player to establishing herself as a core member of the team who contributes through both scoring in the paint and defending against opposing centers.
Passing Brionna Jones: A Significant Benchmark
Surpassing the gold standard for sixth players
Brionna Jones’ 2022 season was a benchmark for what an elite sixth player could do, culminating in her Sixth Player of the Year award. The achievement of surpassing Jones’ PITP total by Malonga holds both statistical significance and substantial value. Jones maintained his position as the top post scorer from the bench until Malonga surpassed her.
Jones developed her game through powerful post moves and physical strength, but Malonga uses her combination of height, quickness, and precise timing to score while playing through contact and running the floor for transition scoring opportunities and making sharp cuts in half-court situations.
Efficiency Meets Volume
Every brushstroke needs to have purpose in the painting process.
Reaching 260 points in the paint doesn’t happen by accident. The team needs to provide many chances for success while also maintaining high levels of performance from its top athletes. Malonga has shown both. She stays away from jump shots because she focuses on creating better scoring opportunities that are situated near the basket. The point-scoring ability of her offensive rebounds has proven to be a valuable asset by transforming defensive breakdowns into game-changing plays.
The bench position requires this level of efficiency because players handle the ball infrequently, yet each ball possession holds significance. Her team gets a steady advantage when she plays because she maximizes all possible scoring chances.
The Bigger Picture: What It Means for Her Career
The team has the potential to become a starter while keeping its current reserve status.
The WNBA reserve system has established Malonga as one of its most influential reserve players in league history. She has shown the league that having control of the paint area remains the key factor for winning games in a time when teams value flexibility and court space. The bench player's ability to check in forces opposing defenses to make adjustments, which represents the perfect role for a reserve player.
The production method demonstrates that Malonga can develop into a future starting player. She will establish herself as a top frontcourt player in the league if she keeps scoring from the paint at this level and receives more playing time.
Conclusion
A new archetype appears when this major event takes place.
Dominique Malonga reached his 260th PITP milestone, which represents his transformation of the sixth-player position into something new. She has established herself as one of the most reliable interior scorers in WNBA history by surpassing Brionna Jones. Her ability to deliver starting-caliber production from the bench position makes her team more competitive and establishes her as a standout player of the season.
The league recognizes Malonga's historical achievement because her paint control has proven essential for her team's regular-season victories.