Seattle Storm’s “Kicks for Equality” Campaign Returns, Blending Fashion, Hoops and Social Justice

The Seattle Storm are once again lacing up for change. 

Jul 28, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) drives the ball to the basket against the Connecticut Sun in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena.
SEATTLE — On Thursday July 24th, the franchise launched its fifth annual Kicks for Equality campaign, a vibrant and meaningful initiative that brings together sneakers, social justice, and community impact.

 Backed by BECU and Symetra, the campaign is part of the Storm’s larger Force4Change movement, and it quickly became a fan favorite. This year’s lineup features one of a kind, hand-designed sneakers worn by Storm players and Head Coach Noelle Quinn each pair representing a cause chosen by the wearer. From mental health awareness to maternal healthcare, the messages stitched into every design are as bold as the kicks themselves.

“This is one of our favorite fundraising events of the year,” said Force4Change Executive Director Crystal Langhorne. “It highlights the intersection of sports, fashion, and social justice… and we’re able to raise money to support initiatives that help make a lasting impact in our community.”

All designs are brought to life by Seattle based artist Takiyah Ward, owner of Re-Sole 206, whose custom sneaker work has previously landed on the feet of Seattle sports royalty like Russell Wilson, Geno Smith and Pete Carroll. Ward’s 20+ years of expertise in customizing and restoring sneakers shine through in every player’s pair.

Fans can bid on the custom shoes in an online auction running through Friday, August 1 at 8:30 p.m. PST  but that’s not all. This year’s auction also includes autographed jerseys, a team signed game ball, and other collectibles, with all proceeds benefiting the Storm Foundation and its Force4Change programs.

In a league known for leading the way on and off the court, Kicks for Equality continues to prove that what you wear can speak volumes especially when it’s worn in the name of progress.

