Seattle Storm Snap Six-Game Losing Streak with 80–78 Win over Atlanta Dream
The Seattle Storm finally ended their six game losing streak in a tight victory in Canada last night. By a score of 80-78, the Storm escaped narrowly after they fell victim to a late overturned foul call. They ended a six game losing streak and now the Storm will look to build a much needed winning streak.
WNBA in Vancouver
The WNBA seems to be growing, and this is fantastic for the sport. The league made their international debut last night as Vancouver played host to the Storm-Dream matchup. Though not far traveled, this may be a step in a growing direction for the WNBA. The crowd was a sellout, and the game delivered. It was tight and came down to the wire. This was as good of a finish as the league could have hoped for, playing in front of a first-time crowd.
The NBA presence across the world is massive. The league has played all over the world, and jerseys sell at high rates across Asia, South America, and Africa. It is only reasonable that they WNBA follows the path.
Game Recap
Back to the game, Skylar Diggins lead the way with 21 points and 11 assists. Diggins has been playing poor basketball recently, so this was a great sign of things to come. The Storm had a total of five players in double digits. Nneka Ogwumike followed with 16 points and then 13 to Brittney Sykes, 12 to Dominique Malonga, and 11 to Gabby Williams. Ezi Macbegor also had a crucial late rebound to secure the victory.
The game was an all around team effort. Brittney Sykes aims to be coming in to form and this may just be a piece that can put the Storm back into the contending mix. A Diggins to Sykes guard combination can be as lethal as they would like to make it.
Looking Ahead
This win has helped the Storm stay above water as they hold a 0.5 game lead over the Sparks for the 8 seed. The Storm hold a 1.5 game lead over the 10th seeded Mystics. On the flip side, they are just one game behind the Fever and 1.5 to the Valkyries. As the WNBA has proven, margins are small, and just one good week of basketball can drastically shift your standing.
The next week of basketball for the Storm look like: vs Mercury, @ Sky, @ Wings. If they win three and a row, they can erase any wrongdoings of this losing streak.