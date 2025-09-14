Seattle Storm Star Named AP All-Rookie After Breakout Debut Season
A Rookie’s Statement Game
Las Vegas is not a forgiving place for rookies. The Aces are loud, physical, and relentless inside. But on August 8, Seattle Storm's Dominique Malonga matched them play for play. She scored 22 points, pulled down 12 rebounds, and did it all with the calm of someone far older than her 19 years.
It was the kind of night that lingers. One game doesn’t define a career, but it told everyone what Seattle already believed: their No. 2 overall pick was ready now.
From Lyon to Seattle
Malonga grew up in Lyon, France, a teenager already drawing attention across Europe for her size and skill. By April, the Storm made her the second pick in the WNBA Draft, a decision driven as much by potential as by need.
At 6-foot-6, she was impossible to miss. But what impressed most wasn’t just her frame. It was the way she carried herself — unhurried, steady, unfazed by the league’s speed. Seattle put her in the rotation immediately, and she rewarded the trust.
Steady Growth, Game by Game
Her numbers were solid, but her presence was steadier than the stat sheet showed. Over 34 games, she averaged 9.8 points and 6.1 rebounds, hitting more than half her shots. That production came in about 17 minutes a night, a sign of just how efficient she was.
And then came August, the stretch that announced her to the league. She backed up the Vegas breakout with 20 points and 11 rebounds in Los Angeles. A week later in Dallas, she scored 22 more, missing only twice from the field while swatting away three shots. Washington saw another double-double. For a rookie, it wasn’t just a hot streak — it was proof she could sustain it.
More Than Just Numbers
What separated Malonga from most rookies was her reliability. Seattle didn’t need her to be a star every night. They needed rebounds, rim protection, and points in the paint. She delivered.
By the time the season ended, Malonga had set a WNBA record for most points in the paint off the bench in a single season. That kind of record doesn’t come from one or two great games. It comes from consistency — the layups, the putbacks, the buckets in traffic that don’t always make highlights but keep a team afloat.
Standing With the Best Young Bigs
Being named to the Associated Press All-Rookie Team placed her alongside names like Aliyah Boston, Shakira Austin, and Charli Collier in recent seasons. Boston dominated right away in Indiana, winning Rookie of the Year. Austin became a defensive anchor in Washington. Collier’s development took longer in Dallas.
Malonga’s numbers look closest to Austin’s, though her age makes her path unique. Doing this at 19 hints at a ceiling still years away from being reached.
What It Means for Seattle
The Storm now have their frontcourt of the future. Ezi Magbegor has already proven herself as one of the league’s best defenders. Malonga adds size, touch, and energy. Together, they form a pairing that could anchor Seattle for the next decade. And with veterans like Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins guiding the locker room, Malonga doesn’t have to carry the weight of the franchise alone.
Just the Beginning
Malonga’s rookie year was supposed to be about learning. Instead, it turned into proof. Proof that she could handle the league’s physicality. Proof that she could contribute on a playoff team. Proof that Seattle’s gamble in April was already paying off.
Being named to the AP All-Rookie Team is a recognition of what she did in year one. But for Malonga, it’s only a starting point.
At 19, she already looks like a cornerstone. For Seattle, that’s not just good news for the future. That’s good news right now.