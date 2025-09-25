Seattle Storm Star Receives Fourth Sportsmanship Award
The Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award gave Nneka Ogwumike her fourth honor because of her leadership abilities and her commitment to play the game with integrity. Her 2025 statistics, along with her community service and her dedication to basketball, make her a role model to everyone.
A Legacy of Leadership
Each year, the WNBA identifies players who have demonstrated basketball excellence, along with showing great leadership qualities while maintaining both respect and dignity. Not every player embodies these high qualities, but there is one standout player that has and that is Nneka Ogwumike, who has once again been honored with the Kim Perrot Sportsmanship award.
This makes the fourth time Ogwumike has received this honor, making her the league's most respected player in WNBA history. The recognition reflects not just achievements on the basketball court but also within her professionalism, leadership, and her ability to uplift others around her. The veteran forward and MVP winner continues to shine through her character and by leading by example.
Her leadership goes beyond just leading the Seattle Storm. Opponents across the WNBA have praised her ability to compete with high intensity and while showing grace and respect in the process. Young players look at Nneka Ogwumike as a blueprint for how a WNBA player should carry themselves.
Dominance On The Court
Ogwimike has established herself as one of the league’s most reliable stars during the 2025 regular season and postseason. Across 44 regular-season games, she averaged 18.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. She shot an impressive 51.9 percent from the field, including 36.7 percent from the three-point line, and she converted 82.2 percent of her free throws.
Her ability to help stretch the floor with her improved three-point shooting gave the Storm versatility, her consistency in the paint proved steady and she was one her team could always rely on. Even more importantly, her efficiency meant she rarely forced the action, she always let the game find its way to her.
Elevating Her Game In The Playoffs
On the big stage with even bigger lights, Ogwumike still excelled. In three postseason games, she raised her rebounding to averaging 9.0 per game while maintaining 17.0 points, shooting efficiently. She connected on 54.4 percent of her three-point shot attempts, showing that she can deliver in huge playoff moments.
Offense wasn’t her only showing in round one of the playoffs as she was composed on defense also in a pressure-filled series against the Las Vegas Aces even when emotions ran high for the Seattle Storm. Her focus and competitive nature is a perfect example of why she continues to embody the qualities of the sportsmanship award.
What the Award Means
The Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award honors the late Houston Comets guard by recognizing players who demonstrate ethical conduct, fair play, and integrity on the basketball court and off of it. For Nneka Ogwumike to have received this honor four times is historic and speaks to her consistency as a leader across multiple seasons she has played.
The award is not just about an individual's talent. The award is about how players treat their opponents, how they help inspire their teammates, and how they represent the WNBA in their communities. Ogwumike’s repeated recognition proves that she has mastered the balance between being competitive and being respectful.