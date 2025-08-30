Seattle Storm vs Chicago Sky Pregame Preview
The Seattle Storm return home looking to end a six-game skid at Climate Pledge Arena, with Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike leading the charge after a statement win in Minnesota. Chicago, powered by forward Angel Reese’s rebounding and inside presence, looks to crash the boards and play spoiler at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.
Setting the Stage
Seattle is back at Climate Pledge Arena tonight, still searching for a way to stop its struggles at home. The Storm have lost six straight in their own building, but they sit at 21–19 overall and remain firmly in the playoff picture out West. Their last outing was a reminder of what they can look like at full tilt. In Minnesota on Thursday, Seattle erased a double-digit deficit and ran away late for a 93–79 win. Skylar Diggins set the tone with 23 points and constant pressure on the ball.
Chicago arrives at 9–29, locked into last place in the Eastern Conference. The Sky have dropped three in a row and are playing only for pride at this point. That doesn’t mean they’ve stopped fighting. Earlier this month they pushed Seattle to the limit before falling 94–88. For a young roster, that kind of game matters.
Star Power in the Spotlight
Nneka Ogwumike continues to be Seattle’s most reliable scorer. She averages just over 18 points per game and does it with efficiency, shooting above 50 percent from the field. Her steady presence inside is the kind of security blanket every playoff team needs.
On the other side is Angel Reese, Chicago’s centerpiece. She puts up 14 points a night and pulls down an eye-popping 12 rebounds, with many of those coming on the offensive glass. Her relentless energy has been the heartbeat of a Sky team that has struggled to score but rarely quits.
The backcourt matchup also leans Seattle’s way. Diggins runs the show with six assists per game, while Chicago has been thin at guard without Courtney Vandersloot and Hailey Van Lith. That gap in ball handling and shot creation has shown in both meetings between these teams.
How the Teams Stack Up
Seattle averages 82 points a game and gives up just over 80. Chicago sits at 76 points scored and 86 allowed. That gap tells much of the story. The Storm hit nearly 45 percent of their shots, while the Sky connect on 42 percent. Where Chicago does have an edge is rebounding. Between Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, the Sky crash the boards better than most, averaging 36 per game compared to Seattle’s 31.
Still, the Storm tends to make up for that difference with cleaner possessions. They share the ball, pick good shots, and force turnovers that flip momentum.
Recent Trends
Seattle has taken four of its last five, including road wins over Dallas, Washington, and Minnesota. Their only loss came at Indiana. The Storm have looked more confident on the road than at home, something they want to flip before the postseason begins.
Chicago has lost four of five, with the lone win coming in New York. Reese and Ariel Atkins carried them that night, but consistency has been a problem. The Sky have been competitive in spurts, yet fourth-quarter execution continues to cost them.
Injury Notes
Chicago is still without Van Lith, who is sidelined until early September. Vandersloot remains out for the season after her spring injury. Seattle lists rookie Dominique Malonga as a game-time decision with a wrist issue, while Katie Lou Samuelson is out for the year. Malonga’s presence could be key against Reese and Cardoso in the paint.
Season Series Recap
The first meeting back in July was all Seattle. The Storm rolled to a 95–57 win in Chicago, forcing 19 turnovers and shooting above 50 percent from the field. Diggins scored 21, Ogwumike chipped in 10 and seven, and Malonga came off the bench with a double-double.
The second matchup was a different story. On August 19, Seattle had to grind out a 94–88 victory. Reese scored 19 with seven rebounds, Atkins added 19 more, and Chicago shot 50 percent from three. Seattle’s veterans held firm down the stretch. Diggins led all scorers with 24 and Ogwumike added 21, proving once again why their experience matters late in games.
Keys to the Night
For Seattle, it starts with rebounding. They can’t give Chicago multiple looks on a possession. If Diggins controls tempo and Ogwumike finishes plays, the Storm should handle business at home.
For Chicago, the formula is simple but tough. They need to win the glass decisively, keep turnovers low, and find another scorer to take pressure off Reese. Without a reliable closer, it’s difficult to keep pace in the final minutes.
Prediction
Seattle owns the season series and has more to play for with the postseason approaching. Chicago’s rebounding can keep them in the game for stretches, but guard play and efficiency should tilt it toward the Storm once again. Expect Seattle to pull away in the fourth quarter and finally snap their home skid.
Projected Score: Seattle 83, Chicago 72.