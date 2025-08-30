Last night, the @seattlestorm pulled off a 21-point comeback to defeat the #1 Lynx, 93–79 🔥



Skylar Diggins led the charge with 23 PTS, 5 AST, 4 STL, and 4 triples, with 19 of those points coming in the second half!



Rewatch the matchup 🎬 pic.twitter.com/PIdUGugql0