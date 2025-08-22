Seattle Storm On SI

Seattle Storm vs. Dallas Wings: What’s on the Line Tonight

The Storm are chasing playoff security. The Wings are chasing respect. Defense, leadership, and execution will tell the story tonight.

Edward Blair II

Jul 22, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) dribbles the ball against Seattle Storm guard Lexie Brown (8) during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Setting the Stage

The Seattle Storm's season has come down to nights like this. At 18–18, they’re clinging to the eighth seed, and every possession feels magnified. This team knows who it is — they defend, they rebound, and they lean on experience when the game tightens up.

Dallas is on the opposite end at 9–27. Yeah, the injuries have completely thrown them off rhythm, but don’t let that record trick you. This team scraps. And if you walk in thinking it’ll be easy, the Wings will make you pay for it.

Dallas Short-Handed Again

The injuries continue to pile up. No Arike Ogunbowale — the team’s leading scorer and clutch shot-maker. Li Yueru’s ACL tear ended her year, and Tyasha Harris is still sidelined. That’s a lot of production gone.

This leaves the spotlight on rookie Paige Bueckers. And she’s answered it. She’s putting up 19.7 points, 5.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game. Those are not rookie numbers — those are franchise-player numbers. She’s poised, confident, and playing beyond her years. If Seattle lets her get rolling, Dallas has a chance to make this game uncomfortable.

Jul 22, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5), right, dribbles the ball against Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Seattle’s Veteran Core

Seattle’s advantage is its vets. Sure, she’s averaging 5.8 assists a night — but the numbers don’t really capture it. Skylar is the one keeping it together. When things get messy, she calms it down, finds the right option, and makes sure Seattle doesn’t lose its shape.

Inside, Nneka Ogwumike (18.4 points, 7.3 boards) and Ezi Magbegor give the Storm a frontcourt edge. It’s not just about cleaning the glass — they need to impose their will. When they dominate the interior, Seattle usually finds itself in control.

And then there’s Gabby Williams. She’s the defensive motor. One deflection, one hustle play, and suddenly Seattle is running downhill. Dominique Malonga has shown promise, but in games like this? It falls on the vets to lead.

Matchups That Matter

The paint is where Seattle should separate itself. Without Yueru, Dallas doesn’t have the size to match. If the Storm don’t win the rebounding battle, that’s on them.

The other focus is the guard duel: Diggins vs. Bueckers. One’s a veteran with poise, the other a rookie with no fear. Whoever dictates that matchup probably decides the game.

May 19, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) and Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins (4) in action during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Seattle Storm at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

What’s at Stake

For Seattle, this is survival. A win creates breathing room in the playoff race and builds confidence moving forward.

