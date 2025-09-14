Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces: First-Round Playoff Clash
The Stage is Set
The WNBA playoffs are here, and the Seattle Storm’s reward for clinching the No. 7 seed is a matchup with the defending champions, the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces enter as the No. 2 seed and heavy favorites, but Seattle has shown throughout the year that they are far more than just a lower-seeded underdog. With momentum on their side and a roster that has steadily grown stronger as the season progressed, the Storm have a real chance to flip the script.
Game 1 tips off Saturday, September 14 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN in Las Vegas, followed by Game 2 on øe. If the series requires a decisive third game, it will return to Las Vegas on Wednesday, September 18 on ESPN2.
Why the Aces Are Vulnerable
The Aces have built a reputation as the league’s juggernaut. With A’ja Wilson anchoring the frontcourt, Jackie Young’s two-way versatility, and Jewell Loyd’s big-game scoring, Las Vegas has the firepower to win another championship. But while the Aces boast pedigree, their 2–2 split with Seattle in the regular season proves they can be beaten.
Rebounding has been a swing factor all year. The Aces hold a slight edge on the glass, but Seattle’s ability to force turnovers and convert in transition has leveled the playing field. In close games, the Aces have also been vulnerable to perimeter breakdowns — an area where Diggins and Ogwumike can capitalize.
Seattle’s Case for the Upset
Seattle enters this series with a balanced attack. Skylar Diggins controls pace and tempo, Nneka Ogwumike provides consistent scoring in the frontcourt, and Ezi Magbegor anchors the defense with elite rim protection. Rookie Dominique Malonga has also been a game-changer off the bench, giving the Storm an interior scoring punch that few reserve units can match.
The Storm also closed the year with clutch wins, including a one-point thriller over Golden State that showcased their resilience. This is a team built on grit, and they’ve shown the ability to win both high-scoring shootouts and grind-it-out defensive games.
Recent Form
Seattle Storm – Last 5 Games
- Sept. 9: vs. Golden State – W 74-73
- Sept. 5: vs. New York – L 84-76
- Sept. 1: vs. Los Angeles – L 91-85
- Aug. 30: vs. Chicago – W 79-69
- Aug. 28: @ Minnesota – W 93-79
Las Vegas Aces – Last 5 Games
- Sept. 11: @ Los Angeles – W 103-75
- Sept. 9: vs. Chicago – W 92-61
- Sept. 7: vs. Chicago – W 80-66
Sept. 4: vs. Minnesota – W 97-87
- Aug. 27: @ Atlanta – W 81-75
Season Series Recap (2–2)
- Game 1 (May 25): Storm 102, Aces 82
- Game 2 (June 1): Aces 75, Storm 70
- Game 3 (June 20): Storm 90, Aces 83
- Game 4 (Aug. 8): Aces 90, Storm 86
Seattle proved it can go toe-to-toe with Las Vegas, winning by 20 in one matchup and pushing the champs to the wire in another.
Key Matchups to Watch
A’ja Wilson vs. Ezi Magbegor: An MVP vs. a defensive anchor. This duel could define the series.
Jewell Loyd vs. Skylar Diggins: Former teammates turned rivals. Both guards will look to take over late-game possessions.
Nneka Ogwumike vs. Aces’ Frontcourt: Ogwumike’s versatility will force Wilson and the Aces’ bigs to adjust defensively.
Injury Report
Seattle Storm
Katie Lou Samuelson, F: Out for season — Est. return: May 1
Las Vegas Aces
Kierstan Bell, F: Game-time decision — Est. return: Sept. 14
Prediction
The Aces are favored by nearly everyone, but Seattle has proven time and again that they won’t back down. With Diggins orchestrating, Ogwumike stretching defenses, Magbegor locking down the paint, and Malonga providing spark, the Storm have the balance and belief to shock the league.
Series Prediction: Storm in 3. Seattle takes Game 1 in Las Vegas, drops Game 2 in a battle, and pulls off the upset with a statement win back on the road.