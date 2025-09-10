Seattle Storm vs. Valkyries: Playoff Position on the Line in the West
A Pivotal Western Conference Matchup
The Seattle Storm enter one of their most important games of the 2024–25 season tonight as they welcome the Golden State Valkyries to Climate Pledge Arena. The two teams fight for Western Conference playoff spots because they stand only 1.5 games apart from each other as the regular season approaches its end.
The Storm, currently 22–21 overall and 11–12 in the West, will look to bounce back from a two-game losing streak and draw closer to a higher seed. Golden State, at 23–19 overall and 9–13 in the West, comes in with a small cushion, but one they would like to extend by clinching the season series. Tip-off is set for 10:00 PM ET and will be streamed on WNBA League Pass.
Season Series in Focus
The Golden State Valkyries lead the regular-season series 2–1, having secured wins on June 14 (76–70) and June 29 (84–57), before Seattle responded with a victory on July 16 (67–58). Tonight’s contest is the fourth and final meeting, giving the Storm a chance to split the series at 2–2.
The teams compete against each other while the playoff positions become more evident. Golden State currently holds fourth place in the Western Conference standings with a 23–19 record, while Seattle sits in fifth at 22–21.
Minnesota, Las Vegas, and Phoenix have already separated themselves at the top, but Golden State and Seattle remain part of the middle-tier cluster. The Valkyries are 10 games back of first-place Minnesota, while Seattle trails by 11.5 games, making this head-to-head matchup all the more vital for seeding purposes.
By the Numbers: Team Stats Comparison
The Storm and Valkyries units present distinct statistical advantages when used in this game. The Seattle team averages 82.3 points per game while achieving a 45.1 percent field goal success rate, placing them among the league's top-scoring units. Their ball movement has been excellent with 21.4 assists per game. Defensively, they allow 80.3 points per contest, which leaves them just above the middle of the pack.
The Golden State Valkyries average 78.4 points per game, but they rely on their defensive strength to limit opponents to 76.5 points per game. The Valkyries control the glass better than Seattle because they grab 35.3 rebounds per game while Seattle manages 30.8. The main reason for the rebounding difference is that the Storm fails to finish defensive plays effectively.
Star Power: Leaders to Watch
The two teams have exceptional players who lead their respective teams. Nneka Ogwumike has maintained her position as the team's anchor throughout the entire season as Seattle's veteran forward.
She leads the Storm in scoring with 18.3 points per game on 51.8 percent shooting while also leading the team in rebounding at 7.0 boards per contest. The Storm team benefits from her efficient scoring and defensive rebounding abilities, as well as her leadership role as a vocal presence throughout the season.
The team benefits from having Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins on the court because they provide both scoring power and playmaking talent. She delivers 6.0 assists per game in 31.3 minutes of court time, functioning as Seattle's primary ball distributor who generates scoring chances. Ezi Magbegor provides defensive stability to the team by blocking five shots per game while contributing points.
Guard Veronica Burton serves as the main player for Golden State. The Valkyries obtain their scoring and playmaking from Burton, who averages 12.0 points and 5.9 assists per game. She has been successful at the free-throw line by making 87.8 percent of her attempts.
The Seahawks need to limit turnovers because Seattle forces 8.6 steals per game, while Burton has shown the ability to minimize turnovers at 2.1 per game. Jade Salaun leads the frontcourt with 4.9 rebounds per game while securing 4.1 defensive rebounds in each contest. Salaun's rebounding statistics do not match Ogwumike's, but her work on the glass has helped Golden State become one of the league leaders in rebounds.
Recent Form: Last Five Games
Recent form also paints an interesting picture. The Golden State Valkyries are 6–4 in their last ten games but enter tonight on a one-game losing streak after falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 78–72, on September 6. The Valkyries achieved four consecutive victories against Dallas and New York, and Indiana and Washington before that streak.
Seattle is also 6–4 in its last ten but has stumbled recently, dropping consecutive games to the New York Liberty and Los Angeles Sparks. The team had previously achieved consecutive victories against Chicago and Minnesota, but their current inconsistent performance has followed.
Injury Report and Depth Check
The injury report introduces new complications to the situation. Golden State will be without Cecilia Zandalasini (out, September 9) and Tiffany Hayes (out until September 11), leaving the Valkyries short-handed on the perimeter.
The team faces forward rotation depth problems because Kayla Thornton has been out for the entire season. The team in Seattle continues without Katie Lou Samuelson, as she has been absent for the season. The Storm maintains a better health status, but Golden State's missing players will force Burton and Salaun to take on additional responsibilities in their games.
Keys to the Game
Multiple essential team battles will determine which team wins this game. The battle between Ogwumike and Salaun on the glass is one to watch, as Golden State’s rebounding edge could be neutralized if Ogwumike and Magbegor establish control inside.
The defensive strategy of Diggins and Erica Wheeler will try to stop Burton by using defensive pressure to make her pass the ball and take difficult defensive shots. The bench performance stands as a vital factor because Golden State requires bench scoring contributions due to its current injury problems.
What’s at Stake
What’s at stake cannot be overstated. The Storm requires a victory in Seattle to maintain their position half a game behind the Valkyries while obtaining a crucial head-to-head advantage that could determine the season winner.
A Golden State victory would increase their position in the standings while securing a 3–1 series victory that would give them the higher seed. The two teams will face each other in a playoff-style contest that precedes the official start of the postseason.
The playoff intensity of this matchup will be at its peak because Ogwumike has reached her peak performance, while Burton leads Golden State's offense, and both teams recognize the essential nature of this game. Seattle wants to defend their home court, but Golden State needs to show its superiority through improved team control. Every possession during this game will determine the outcome of the postseason.