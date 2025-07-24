Skylar Diggins Back in the Storm Lineup Tonight Versus the Chicago Sky
This past weekend the Seattle Storm lit up the All-Star Weekend with records from both Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike in the All-Star game. As they enter their second half of the year, they sit as the 4th seed in the WNBA. However, Diggins was unexpectedly absent from their Tuesday lineup which eventually saw a 24-point loss to the Dallas Wings. Tonight she will be a full go.
In 2025, Diggins is averaging 17.5 PPG with 5.8 Ast/Game. She also ranks 19th in the WNBA with a 24.9% usage rate - clearly a key player to this lineup. As they make a flight over to Chicago, they are happy to see Diggins back.
Luckily for Seattle, Tuesday's affair was the only game this entire season that saw the Storm without Diggins, Ogwumike, Gabby Williams, or Erica Wheeler. They have had a ton of health with their top 4. No surprise they lost without Diggins - a lineup without starters is new to the Storm. In fact, Ezi Magbegor has played all 24 games well. Not a single starter had missed a game prior to Tuesday.
The Chicago Sky sit at a brutal 7-16 record. Between Me-Bounds, a torn-ACL from Courtney Vandersloot, and just plain poor basketball, Seattle finds themselves tonight with a great bounce-back opportunity. Vegas sits Seattle as 10.5 favorites on the road and surely, a big win is in store. This is the first meeting between the two teams tonight.