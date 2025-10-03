Skylar Diggins Believes Seattle Storm Should Maintain Core for Future
Seattle Storm veteran Skylar Diggins was asked to identify the essential elements that would enable the Storm to advance deeper into the playoffs, and she replied that the team needs to maintain its core players.
The response failed to create immediate social media excitement, which typically results in news headlines, but it contained important information. Diggins has personal experience with team reconstruction challenges, having experienced them firsthand. During the 2025 season, Diggins joined the Seattle team to help them reach the playoffs, despite facing numerous obstacles.
The core elements which define Seattle Storm as an organization.
The Seattle Storm roster includes athletes at various levels of athletic proficiency. Nneka Ogwumike completed her 13th WNBA season by scoring in double digits while becoming a 13-time All-WNBA selection. Ezi Magbegor received her first WNBA All-Defensive Team First Team selection in 2024 after delivering her best season in rebounds and blocks.
The team benefited from dual advantages, with Gabby Williams protecting the court and scoring points, while Erica Wheeler and Brittney Sykes provided defensive strength and leadership.
During her first postseason game, Dominique Malonga became the youngest player to score in the league at age 19. The presentation showed the audience what she would achieve in the future. The Storm demonstrated their team potential through several strong team performances, despite struggles with injuries and inconsistent match results.
The team requires both experienced leaders and new talent to establish a core unit that will reach elite status, according to Diggins.
A Season of Highs and Lows
The 2025 season in Seattle presented various operational challenges. The team struggled to maintain consistent performance throughout the regular season, mainly due to multiple injuries, internal conflicts, and varying lineup combinations. The Storm displayed their fighting spirit during all their playoff matches.
The Storm forced Las Vegas to play a deciding Game 3 during their first-round matchup. The team pushed the series to its maximum potential, demonstrating their competitive nature and well-organized team structure.
The experience showed Diggins that the team required some changes, yet she did not support a complete replacement of the current roster.
The Case for Continuity
Multiple teams face the challenge of rebuilding after postseason elimination, but history says emerges from gradual development rather than hasty solutions.
Team chemistry stands as a vital factor that produces winning success, according to Diggins. She stated throughout the season that success depends on three essential factors: communication, rhythm, and trust. The crucial qualities for success cannot be obtained through free agency because they develop through collective experiences of victories and defeats.
The statistical data from Seattle supports her statements. The statistics placed Ogwumike among the top ten forwards who achieved the highest efficiency in the league. The statistics show that Magbegor achieved this milestone at the same time as she joined two other players who averaged eight rebounds and two blocks per game. The team obtained reliable playmaking and crucial moments from Diggins, who managed to stay below the top scoring position.
Offseason Questions
The front office faces its primary test at this point. The Storm organization must manage its salary cap resources to maintain its vital players on the roster. The upcoming season of the team will face challenges due to Ogwumike's contract situation, Magbegor's extension talks, and the potential impact of Wheeler and Sykes.
And then there’s Diggins. The 35-year-old athlete continues to lead her teammates in the locker room while producing elite results, but she understands her playing days are numbered. The 2026 team return of Diggins will create the same effect as any typical player addition or team change.
A Roadmap, Not Just a Soundbite
Diggins provided more than the typical veteran statement through her comment. It was a blueprint. The Storm don't need a total transformation. The team achieved playoff success and advanced to the next season because they built trust through their difficult season.