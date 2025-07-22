Seattle Storm On SI

Skylar Diggins Named 2025 Western Conference LeagueFits All-Star

Fashion trendsetter, Diggins continues to dominate both on and off the court with her standout style and influence.

Jacobo Garrido

Jul 17, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Skylar Diggins arrives on the Orange Carpet to start the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend at Indiana Convention Center.
Jul 17, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Skylar Diggins arrives on the Orange Carpet to start the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend at Indiana Convention Center. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Skylar Diggins is once again making headlines this time not for her silky handles or clutch shooting, but for her signature style. The former LeagueFits MVP and longtime fashion icon has been named a 2025 Western Conference LeagueFits All-Star, reminding fans everywhere that her game stays elite both on and off the court.

Voted in 100 percent by fans, the honor reflects Diggins’ continued reign as one of the most stylish players in the league. Known for her bold fits, effortless swagger, and ability to make the tunnel her runway, Diggins has turned pregame arrivals into a fashion masterclass.

Whether it's a statement coat, designer kicks, or custom accessories, Skylar’s looks continue to spark conversation and inspire trends cementing her as a perennial force in both hoops and style culture.

More Seattle Storm News

feed

Published |Modified
Jacobo Garrido
JACOBO GARRIDO

Jacobo Garrido is a graduate of California State University, Long Beach, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a focus on multimedia and broadcast reporting. During his time at CSULB, he worked as a field reporter for Dig en Español magazine, covering topics impacting the Latino community in Long Beach and surrounding areas. He also reported and produced campus news content, gaining hands-on experience in writing, editing, and on-camera storytelling. After graduating, Jacobo served as the national news correspondent for L28 News for over three years, where he wrote, shot, and edited weekly news segments covering major stories across the country. His experience spans live sports coverage, community profiles, and digital-first storytelling, with a passion for sharing stories that reflect and connect with diverse audiences.

Home/News