Skylar Diggins Named 2025 Western Conference LeagueFits All-Star
Skylar Diggins is once again making headlines this time not for her silky handles or clutch shooting, but for her signature style. The former LeagueFits MVP and longtime fashion icon has been named a 2025 Western Conference LeagueFits All-Star, reminding fans everywhere that her game stays elite both on and off the court.
Voted in 100 percent by fans, the honor reflects Diggins’ continued reign as one of the most stylish players in the league. Known for her bold fits, effortless swagger, and ability to make the tunnel her runway, Diggins has turned pregame arrivals into a fashion masterclass.
Whether it's a statement coat, designer kicks, or custom accessories, Skylar’s looks continue to spark conversation and inspire trends cementing her as a perennial force in both hoops and style culture.