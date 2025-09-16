Seattle Storm On SI

Skylar Diggins, Nneka Ogwumike Praise Seattle Storm Coach

The Seattle Storm's assistant coach, Marcus Tibbs, has quickly become an essential component of the team. Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike are both applauded for his support, guidance, and commitment to the organization's values.

Landon Buford

Jul 24, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins (4) and forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) smile as they sit on the bench during the second half of a basketball game against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins (4) and forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) smile as they sit on the bench during the second half of a basketball game against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Despite the Seattle Storm's current season transitioning and growing, a particular assistant coach has made a significant impact on both veterans and newcomers.

Marcus Tibbs, who once played professionally and became a coach, has become an essential player on the Storm's roster. His technical expertise and personal connection with players have earned him recognition.

Diggins Credits Tibbs for Smooth Transition

Skylar Diggins, who joined the Storm this year, has benefited from Tibbs' help to feel at home in Seattle. Tibbs received praise from the six-time WNBA All-Star for his warm welcome even before her official arrival.

Skylar Diggins
Sep 14, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) drives against Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins (4) in the second quarter during game one of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

“Marcus has been such a big help to me. Even early in the process—before I officially got to Seattle—he was one of the first people from the organization to reach out,” Diggins said. “He’s incredibly valuable to this organization. Whether it’s player development, scouting, or jumping in with the scout team, he’s involved in everything.”

Diggins' words represent Tibbs' responsibility as a perfect example. He is not simply an assistant coach; he is a vital part of player development, ensuring that players have the required tools to succeed both on and off the court. Diggins had spent time away from the game, and Tibbs' support made her transition easier and more effective.

Ogwumike Sees Storm’s Values Reflected in Tibbs

The league's most respected voices and leaders, including veteran forward Nneka Ogwumike, shared Diggins' sentiments. Ogwumike has spent more than a decade in the WNBA, and she has met countless coaches and staff, but she thinks Tibbs' character and approach are unique.

“He’s a great person, and I’m very grateful that our paths have crossed in my career. You can really see the organization’s values reflected through him,” Ogwumike said.

The Storm organization has worked to cultivate a culture that Tibbs embodies, and her praise shows how it does. Tibbs' goal is not just about X's and O's, but also about building trust, respect, and unity. Ogwumike's acknowledgment of his alignment with the team's values indicates that his impact extends beyond practice drills and into the franchise's very identity.

Nneka Ogwumike
Sep 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) shoots the ball against the Golden State Valkyries during the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

From Player to Mentor

Tibbs' transition to coaching enhances his relationship with players. His experience as a professional basketball player provides him with firsthand knowledge of the challenges and demands that athletes face every day. He can offer advice grounded in personal experience by meeting players where they are through this perspective.

Tibbs offers guidance to youngsters who are aware of the necessary steps for establishing a career in professional sports. The tactical guidance and personal support given by Diggins and Ogwumike veterans can aid in their ability to lead on the court.

A Crucial Piece of the Storm’s Future

Tibbs' presence has become more significant as the Storm rebuilds around a mix of established stars and emerging talent. By bridging gaps between experience levels, fostering team chemistry, and contributing to player development, he ensures that the Storm stays competitive and cohesive.

Tibbs is proving to be a rare exception in a league where coaching staffs often get less attention than star players. His reputation is growing, both because of his basketball skills and the respect he receives from some of the most prominent players in the WNBA.

Conclusion

The Seattle Storm's culture owes its importance to Marcus Tibbs, whose role is not limited to being an assistant coach, as Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike have emphasized. Seattle's current and future success is primarily due to its commitment to player development, capacity to develop strong relationships, and reaffirming the organization's values.

Landon Buford
LANDON BUFORD

Landon Buford is a respected sports and entertainment reporter who has established a reputation for his in-depth interviews, exclusive stories, and strong connections within the NBA and music industries. His reputation for delivering thoughtful and timely content that bridges athletics and pop culture has been established over the course of more than a decade. His work has been featured in respected outlets such as Forbes, Bleacher Report, Heavy.com, and On SI, among others. Buford's reputation is based on his journalistic integrity and his ability to extract compelling and humanizing stories from some of the most prominent figures in sports and entertainment. He has a unique voice and perspective when covering stories that shape today's cultural landscape, whether it's NBA locker rooms, red carpets, or studio sessions.

