Skylar Diggins, Nneka Ogwumike Praise Seattle Storm Coach
Despite the Seattle Storm's current season transitioning and growing, a particular assistant coach has made a significant impact on both veterans and newcomers.
Marcus Tibbs, who once played professionally and became a coach, has become an essential player on the Storm's roster. His technical expertise and personal connection with players have earned him recognition.
Diggins Credits Tibbs for Smooth Transition
Skylar Diggins, who joined the Storm this year, has benefited from Tibbs' help to feel at home in Seattle. Tibbs received praise from the six-time WNBA All-Star for his warm welcome even before her official arrival.
“Marcus has been such a big help to me. Even early in the process—before I officially got to Seattle—he was one of the first people from the organization to reach out,” Diggins said. “He’s incredibly valuable to this organization. Whether it’s player development, scouting, or jumping in with the scout team, he’s involved in everything.”
Diggins' words represent Tibbs' responsibility as a perfect example. He is not simply an assistant coach; he is a vital part of player development, ensuring that players have the required tools to succeed both on and off the court. Diggins had spent time away from the game, and Tibbs' support made her transition easier and more effective.
Ogwumike Sees Storm’s Values Reflected in Tibbs
The league's most respected voices and leaders, including veteran forward Nneka Ogwumike, shared Diggins' sentiments. Ogwumike has spent more than a decade in the WNBA, and she has met countless coaches and staff, but she thinks Tibbs' character and approach are unique.
“He’s a great person, and I’m very grateful that our paths have crossed in my career. You can really see the organization’s values reflected through him,” Ogwumike said.
The Storm organization has worked to cultivate a culture that Tibbs embodies, and her praise shows how it does. Tibbs' goal is not just about X's and O's, but also about building trust, respect, and unity. Ogwumike's acknowledgment of his alignment with the team's values indicates that his impact extends beyond practice drills and into the franchise's very identity.
From Player to Mentor
Tibbs' transition to coaching enhances his relationship with players. His experience as a professional basketball player provides him with firsthand knowledge of the challenges and demands that athletes face every day. He can offer advice grounded in personal experience by meeting players where they are through this perspective.
Tibbs offers guidance to youngsters who are aware of the necessary steps for establishing a career in professional sports. The tactical guidance and personal support given by Diggins and Ogwumike veterans can aid in their ability to lead on the court.
A Crucial Piece of the Storm’s Future
Tibbs' presence has become more significant as the Storm rebuilds around a mix of established stars and emerging talent. By bridging gaps between experience levels, fostering team chemistry, and contributing to player development, he ensures that the Storm stays competitive and cohesive.
Tibbs is proving to be a rare exception in a league where coaching staffs often get less attention than star players. His reputation is growing, both because of his basketball skills and the respect he receives from some of the most prominent players in the WNBA.
Conclusion
The Seattle Storm's culture owes its importance to Marcus Tibbs, whose role is not limited to being an assistant coach, as Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike have emphasized. Seattle's current and future success is primarily due to its commitment to player development, capacity to develop strong relationships, and reaffirming the organization's values.