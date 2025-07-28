Seattle Storm On SI

Skylar Diggins Sets Franchise Record as Storm Push Toward Playoffs

Skylar Diggins continues to deal dimes and history.

Jacobo Garrido

Jul 24, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins (4) brings the ball up court against the Chicago Sky during the second half at Wintrust Arena.
Jul 24, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins (4) brings the ball up court against the Chicago Sky during the second half at Wintrust Arena. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

WASHINGTON — The Seattle Storm guard notched her 65th straight game with 3 or more assists in a road matchup against the Washington Mystics, setting a new franchise record for consecutive games with that mark. The Storm may have fallen short in the contest, but Diggins continues to shine as one of the league’s most dynamic playmakers.

With every game, Diggins reaffirms her role as Seattle’s floor general, slicing defenses and keeping the Storm’s postseason hopes alive. Her court vision and consistency have become a cornerstone for a Seattle squad still in the thick of the playoff race.

As the Storm (15-11) look to bounce back tonight against the Connecticut Sun, Diggins will again be the player to watch. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Even in defeat, her latest record is a reminder: the Storm have a leader who’s not done making history.

More Seattle Storm News

feed

Published |Modified
Jacobo Garrido
JACOBO GARRIDO

Jacobo Garrido is a graduate of California State University, Long Beach, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a focus on multimedia and broadcast reporting. During his time at CSULB, he worked as a field reporter for Dig en Español magazine, covering topics impacting the Latino community in Long Beach and surrounding areas. He also reported and produced campus news content, gaining hands-on experience in writing, editing, and on-camera storytelling. After graduating, Jacobo served as the national news correspondent for L28 News for over three years, where he wrote, shot, and edited weekly news segments covering major stories across the country. His experience spans live sports coverage, community profiles, and digital-first storytelling, with a passion for sharing stories that reflect and connect with diverse audiences.

Home/News