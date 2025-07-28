Skylar Diggins Sets Franchise Record as Storm Push Toward Playoffs
WASHINGTON — The Seattle Storm guard notched her 65th straight game with 3 or more assists in a road matchup against the Washington Mystics, setting a new franchise record for consecutive games with that mark. The Storm may have fallen short in the contest, but Diggins continues to shine as one of the league’s most dynamic playmakers.
With every game, Diggins reaffirms her role as Seattle’s floor general, slicing defenses and keeping the Storm’s postseason hopes alive. Her court vision and consistency have become a cornerstone for a Seattle squad still in the thick of the playoff race.
As the Storm (15-11) look to bounce back tonight against the Connecticut Sun, Diggins will again be the player to watch. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Even in defeat, her latest record is a reminder: the Storm have a leader who’s not done making history.