Skylar Diggins-Smith Makes History with Triple-Double, Record 15 Assists in WNBA All-Star Game
INDIANAPOLIS — Skylar Diggins-Smith didn’t start this year’s WNBA All-Star Game, but she finished it as the undeniable star.
Playing as a reserve, the Seattle Storm guard lit up Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Fever, with a jaw-dropping stat line: 15 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds. Not only did she break the All-Star Game record for most assists in a single game, she also became the first player in league history to record a triple-double in the WNBA’s midseason showcase.
And she did it all in her home state of Indiana.
“I was pissed I got last yesterday in the skills challenge,” Diggins-Smith said after the game. “But I knew I wanted to leave here today with something, and that’s what we did. I had such a talented group around me, so I had to find my niche elsewhere. That’s why I started racking up the assists and rebounds.”
Despite being a reserve, Diggins-Smith’s performance was anything but secondary. Her playmaking fueled Team Collier's 151-131 win over Team Clark, and the home crowd, many of whom have followed her journey since her prep days in South Bend responded with thunderous cheers all night.
Now in her 11th WNBA season, Diggins-Smith was making her seventh All-Star appearance and her first as a member of the Storm. She entered the game ranking 10th in the league in scoring (18.5 ppg) and tied for fourth in assists (5.9 apg), adding to a résumé that includes 5,155 career points fifth among active players.
This year’s All-Star Game marked her return to the event after a two-year absence, and she made it count. The triple-double, combined with the record-setting assist total, earned her MVP honors and added another milestone to her already stellar career.
From reserve to record-breaker, Diggins-Smith proved once again that when the spotlight is brightest, she shines the most.