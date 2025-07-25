Skylar Diggins-Smith Shines in ‘Sky Town,’ Leads Storm to Dominant Win and Career Milestone
CHICAGO — Skylar Diggins-Smith turned in a vintage performance in the Windy City on Thursday night, torching the Chicago Sky for 21 points, seven rebounds, and three triples to lead the Seattle Storm to a 95-57 rout their 15th win of the season.
The veteran guard wasn’t just filling up the box score. In the process, Diggins-Smith collected her 900th career rebound, adding another milestone to an already decorated WNBA career.
Seattle (15-10) controlled the game from start to finish, riding Diggins-Smith’s energy and leadership to a 56-point second half that left the Sky (7-17) searching for answers. The Storm opened the third quarter on an 8-0 run and never let up, ballooning the lead to 39 in the fourth.
Six Storm players scored in double figures, but it was Diggins-Smith who set the tone on both ends hitting clutch shots, grabbing boards, and pushing the pace.
With postseason momentum building, Diggins-Smith’s hot hand and milestone moment couldn’t have come at a better time. Skylar and the rest of the storm will be back in action Saturday July 26th as they take on the Washington Mystics (11-12).