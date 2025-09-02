Sparks Flip the Script Again: Los Angeles Outlasts Seattle Storm
The Seattle Storm are probably tired of this story by now. Play hard, make runs, give the crowd hope. Then falter late while the Los Angeles Sparks keep their poise.
It happened again Sunday night.
A Game That Had Its Chances
Seattle wasn’t bad. In fact, for long stretches, they looked dangerous. The Storm knocked down 13 three-pointers, better than 40 percent from deep. Ogwumike was dialed in, hitting five of her 11 attempts from outside and finishing with 21 points. Diggins matched her total with a mix of midrange shots and drives, looking like the steadiest player on the floor. Ezi Magbegor was perfect from the field (4-for-5), adding six assists to her line.
And yet, they lost. Again.
Why? Look no further than the stat sheet.
Hamby Couldn’t Be Stopped
Dearica Hamby owned the night. She was everywhere — finishing at the rim, pulling down rebounds, even finding space to score off the dribble. She closed with 27 points on 13-for-18 shooting, grabbed 11 rebounds, and looked completely in control.
Rickea Jackson followed her lead, adding 23 points on an efficient 7-for-14 from the floor. She also went 8-for-9 from the line, a steadying force whenever the Storm tried to claw back.
Kelsey Plum struggled to hit shots (just 5-for-18), but she still mattered. Seven assists, constant pressure on Seattle’s backcourt, and a couple of big plays when it counted most.
That’s been the story of this matchup. Seattle has the firepower to hang around. Los Angeles has the composure to close.
The Supporting Casts Tell the Rest
Seattle’s bench chipped in flashes — Dominique Malonga with 8 points in 14 minutes, Erica Wheeler with 6, Tiffany Mitchell with 3. But overall, the group never changed the game.
LA’s reserves? They did more than hold serve. Cameron Brink scored 11 on 5-of-6 shooting. Rae Burrell added 9 in 20 minutes. Emma Cannon and Julie Vanloo gave steady minutes. That balance meant Hamby and Jackson weren’t carrying the load alone.
In tight matchups, depth is often the difference. Tonight, it was again.
The Telltale Numbers
Seattle hit more threes (13 to LA’s 4). They even moved the ball well, with 22 assists on 31 made shots.
But two categories told the story: rebounding and free throws.
Los Angeles controlled the glass, 37–23. Hamby alone grabbed nearly half as many rebounds as the entire Seattle starting five. And while the Sparks went 17-for-19 at the line (almost 90 percent), the Storm missed five of their 15 free throws. In a six-point game, that stings.
Execution, efficiency, details. That’s why the Sparks have now beaten Seattle three straight times.
What It Means for Seattle
The Storm are 22–20 now, a team still in the playoff picture but sliding at the wrong time. They’ve dropped three straight to the Sparks and haven’t defended home court the way they need to, sitting under .500 at Climate Pledge Arena.
The issue isn’t talent. Ogwumike, Diggins, Magbegor, and Sykes are more than enough to win games. The issue is closing. In three straight losses to LA, the Storm were in position late and couldn’t finish.
They’ll need to figure that out quickly. With the postseason looming, a lack of late-game confidence is the last thing a contender can afford.
What It Means for Los Angeles
For the Sparks, this was validation. After being blown out by 31 in the first meeting back in June, they flipped the narrative with three straight wins.
Hamby looks like a star in full command of her game. Jackson has grown more confident as a scorer. Plum may not have found her stroke tonight, but her fingerprints were all over the pace and spacing.
And the bench? Steady, efficient, and opportunistic. That’s what separates teams that squeak into the postseason from ones that make noise once they get there.
This win also gives LA the season-series tiebreaker. In a tight playoff race, that matters.
The Bottom Line
Seattle hit threes, had two players score 21, and kept the game close. It still wasn’t enough.
Los Angeles leaned on Hamby, trusted Jackson, and leaned on its depth. That was more than enough.
The Sparks leave with a 91–85 win, a 3–1 series victory, and momentum at the right time of year. The Storm leave with questions they’ve been asking for weeks: who are we in the clutch, and why can’t we finish?
The answers will need to come fast. October is right around the corner.