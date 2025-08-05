Storm Add All-Star Brittney Sykes in High-Impact Trade With Mystics
SEATTLE — The trade sends veteran forward Alysha Clark, guard Zia Cooke, and a 2026 first-round draft pick to the Mystics in exchange for Brittney Sykes, a dynamic two-way player who brings experience, athleticism and playoff readiness to a Seattle team that has struggled with consistency this season.
Sykes, averaging 15.4 points, 4.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, is expected to provide an immediate impact alongside Skylar Diggins-Smith, Gabby Williams and Nneka Ogwumike. The Storm are currently in sixth place with a 16-13 record but have lost three of their last four games. The addition of Sykes could be the spark Seattle needs to climb into the league’s top tier.
Seattle has yet to win back-to-back games in nearly a month, largely due to an offense that has relied heavily on Ogwumike and Diggins-Smith to carry the scoring load. With Sykes now in the mix, the Storm gained a slasher who can attack the rim, draw fouls and defend multiple positions. Her ability to create for herself and her teammates is expected to relieve pressure on Seattle’s stars while adding depth to the rotation.
Sykes’ arrival also marks a philosophical shift for the Storm, who are clearly focused on immediate results. The trade does come at the cost of Clark, a two-time champion with Seattle and a respected veteran presence. But Clark had been moved to the bench earlier this season, signaling her limited role in the team’s current system. Zia Cooke, who was waived by Washington following the trade, played a reserve role and averaged just over 10 minutes per game.
Seattle still retains two additional first-round picks in 2026 thanks to previous trades, maintaining flexibility for future moves. The front office's decision to part with one of them in this deal suggests a win-now mentality as the playoff race tightens.
With Sykes joining a core that includes Diggins-Smith, Ogwumike, Williams, and center Ezi Magbegor, the Storm are banking on talent and depth to push them deep into the postseason. The move positions Seattle as one of the league’s most complete rosters and one now out of excuses to not contend for a title.