Storm Aim to Extend Dominance Over Wings in Tuesday Night Matchup

The Storm is on track to sweep the Wings in another season series

Jun 3, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins (4) dribbles the ball while defended by Dallas Wings guard Aziaha James (10) during the first half at Climate Pledge Arena.
SEATTLE — The Seattle Storm (14-9) return from the All-Star break on Tuesday night with a home matchup against the Dallas Wings (6-17), looking to build on their pre-break momentum and stretch their win streak over Dallas to six straight games.

Seattle heads into the second half of the season fresh off a gritty 67-58 win over Golden State, where their defense clamped down late to secure the victory. The Storm held Golden State to just 10 fourth-quarter points, showcasing the kind of defensive identity they’ll need in the playoff push.

Tuesday’s contest marks the third meeting between the Storm and Wings this season. Seattle took the first two, including an 83-77 victory on June 3 in Washington. Dallas was without star rookie Paige Bueckers in that matchup. Bueckers, now back in the lineup, leads all rookies in scoring at 18.4 points per game and ranks eighth overall in the league.

Despite their record, the Wings feature a dangerous young core. But Seattle’s veteran-led roster featuring All-Stars Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins, have consistently found ways to outmatch Dallas.

Currently fourth in the league standings, the Storm are focused on climbing the rankings as the postseason approaches. A win Tuesday would not only sweep the season series but also send a strong message that Seattle plans to be a force in the second half.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. PT at Climate Pledge Arena.

