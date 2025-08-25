Storm's Dominique Malonga Is Redefining What a Rookie Can Do
By the third quarter, Dallas had no answer
When Dominique Malonga checked in, Seattle was already ahead. By the time the third quarter closed, the game was out of reach. She sprinted the floor for easy layups, crashed the boards like every miss belonged to her, and swatted away a Wings drive that had the Dallas crowd groaning.
The box score already showed 15 points, five rebounds, and two blocks. It was almost as if there was no game plan established to stop her from coming off the Seattle Storm's bench. Malonga could do no wrong in last night's game.
Every touch seemed to matter
She didn’t take many shots — only nine — but hit seven of them. Most came on hustle plays: slipping behind her defender, running the lane in transition, or cleaning up a teammate’s miss.
There wasn’t wasted motion. Each time she caught the ball near the rim, it ended with a bucket or a trip to the line. She saw the floor and had great court vision and made great decisions with the ball each time she got it. She played with confidence and had a commanding presence when she was called upon. The rookie showed she could keep up with the vets all night long against Dallas.
Another night, same story
By the final buzzer, Malonga had 22 points, nine boards, and three blocks. More importantly, it was the fourth time this season she’s come off the bench with at least 15 and five. No other reserve in the league has matched that in 2025. For Seattle, it’s become a pattern — whenever Malonga enters, the energy spikes.
Hard to remember she’s only nineteen
The Storm rely on veterans like Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins, and Ezi Magbegor has established herself as a frontcourt anchor. Malonga is the youngest of the bunch, yet she looks right at home. Her length and timing let her play bigger than her years, and her activity gives the Storm a second unit most teams can’t keep up with.
Where it’s headed
Every rookie has flashes. What separates Malonga is how often hers come, and how composed she looks while delivering them. She’s still learning the league, but her role is growing by the week. At 19, she’s already setting standards for reserves across the WNBA — and giving Seattle a preview of what the future could look like.