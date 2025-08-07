Storm Look to End Skid in Crucial Showdown With Aces
LAS VEGAS — That chance comes Friday night under the bright lights of Michelob ULTRA Arena, where they’ll square off against the Las Vegas Aces in a pivotal Western Conference battle.
Both teams enter the matchup with identical 16-14 records, but the Storm arrive on a three-game slide while the Aces are heating up at the right time. The Storm, 9-8 in conference play, need to find answers and fast if they want to avoid getting buried in the standings.
Seattle’s biggest challenge? Slowing down A’ja Wilson. The reigning MVP has been in peak form, averaging nearly 23 points over her last 10 games as the Aces (16-14) edged out the Golden State Valkyries last night, 78-72, thanks to another dominant performance from Wilson. The superstar forward delivered a monster stat line: 27 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks proving once again why she’s the engine behind Vegas’ late-season push. But Seattle’s defense hasn’t been slacking either. Ranking third in the West in scoring defense, the Storm are holding opponents to just 79.0 points per game and 43.3% shooting, a number that matches up well against Vegas’ 42% offensive clip.
Still, for Seattle to pull off the road win, it needs more than solid defense. The offense must find rhythm, especially in late-game moments where execution has been shaky during the recent slide. Veteran forward Nneka Ogwumike continues to carry the scoring load, averaging 18.2 points and 7.1 boards this season, while Erica Wheeler has stepped up lately, contributing 10.7 points per game over the last 10 contests.
Seattle has the edge in the season series, taking two of the first three matchups, including a statement win back in June where the Storm stormed past the Aces, 90-83. That game showcased Seattle’s offensive ceiling, a balanced attack, fast pace, and defensive disruption that rattled Vegas from the jump.
Now, with both teams fighting for playoff positioning, every possession matters. Las Vegas has gone 7-3 in its last 10 outings, averaging 86 points per game and flexing its championship DNA, even as Cheyenne Parker-Tyus remains out for personal reasons. Seattle, meanwhile, has sputtered at 4-6 in its last 10, and without Katie Lou Samuelson for the season, the rotation remains thin.
If the Storm want to flip the script and reignite their postseason push, it starts Friday night in Vegas with grit, urgency, and a reminder that they’ve already proven they can beat the Aces.