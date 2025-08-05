Storm Prepare for Showdown With Top-Seeded Lynx: How to Watch and What to Watch For
SEATTLE — Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. PT at BECU Court, and fans won’t want to miss what could be a statement game in Seattle’s late-season playoff push.
Viewers in the Pacific Northwest can catch the action live on CW Seattle or stream it on Prime Video WA. Doors open early for local fans attending in person, with the arena expected to be electric as the Storm welcome the WNBA’s top seed.
The Lynx come into the matchup with the league’s best record, thanks to a balanced attack and tenacious defense led by All-Stars Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride. For the Storm, now 16–13 and clinging to the sixth spot in the standings, every game counts as they try to build momentum heading into the postseason.
Seattle enters the night fresh off a high-impact trade that brought in All-Star guard Brittney Sykes from the Washington Mystics. Sykes, who is expected to make her debut in Storm green, joins a talented core that includes Skylar Diggins-Smith, Nneka Ogwumike, and Ezi Magbegor. With the playoff picture tightening, tonight’s matchup could offer a glimpse at just how dangerous this retooled Storm team can be.
For Seattle to pull off the upset, several keys will be critical:
- Transition defense: Minnesota thrives on pushing the pace and creating easy buckets. Seattle must communicate well in transition and get back quickly to stop early offense.
- Turnover margin: The Lynx capitalize on mistakes, so limiting turnovers will be essential for the Storm. That starts with Diggins-Smith and Sykes managing the offense under pressure.
- Paint production: Magbegor and Ogwumike will need to be aggressive inside, both scoring and rebounding. Controlling the glass will help Seattle limit second-chance points and control tempo.
- Bench contribution: Role players like Jordan Horston and Mercedes Russell will need to bring energy and production off the bench against a deep Lynx rotation.
As the Storm try to solidify their place in the playoff standings, this game offers not just a challenge but an opportunity. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. Don’t miss it.