Storm's Ezi Magbegor Moves Up on All-Time WNBA List

Sep 1, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm forward Ezi Magbegor (13) shoots a layup against the Los Angeles Sparks during the second quarter at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Seattle Storm's Ezi Magbegor achieved 350 career blocks, which placed her above Elena Delle Donne to become the 25th player in WNBA history with the most blocks.

A Defensive Rise

Magbegor proved herself as a leading rim protector when she entered the WNBA league in 2020. She can defend shots because of her long reach and fast reaction time, and defensive skills. She makes an impact on opposing offenses through her blocking ability, which changes numerous shots that occur in the paint.

Aug 24, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Seattle Storm forward Ezi Magbegor (13) blocks a shot attempt made by Washington Mystics forward Alysha Clark (32) during the second half at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Passing a Legend

Elena Delle Donne who holds multiple league records ended her career with 347 blocks.The achievement places Magbegor above a two-time MVP winner while making her one of the WNBA's leading defensive players.

May 19, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne (11) runs onto the court during player introductions prior to the game against the New York Liberty at Entertainment & Sports Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Where She Stands in History

According to Basketball-Reference, Magbegor currently sits tied for 22nd all-time with 351 blocks, level with Diana Taurasi, and just ahead of Delle Donne at 347.

Sep 17, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) celebrates after a three-point basket against the LA Sparks in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The all-time leaders remain out of reach for now, but the perspective shows how quickly Magbegor is climbing:

Margo Dydek – 877

Brittney Griner – 841

Lisa Leslie – 822

Sylvia Fowles – 721

Candace Parker – 619

Magbegor has established herself as a defensive anchor through her first five seasons in the league at the same level as top defensive players.

Blocks Per Game Efficiency

The production numbers of Magbegor represent more than just statistical values because they demonstrate her ability to perform at a steady level. She stands as the seventh best blocker in league history with 1.71 blocks per game which puts her in the same category as Dydek and Griner and Fowles.

The current ranking does not demonstrate her full potential because her efficiency shows she has more development potential in the league during her peak playing years.

Sep 1, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Rae Burrell (12) attempts a layup against Seattle Storm forward Ezi Magbegor (13) during the third quarter at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Seattle’s Defensive Identity

The Storm need Magbegor to establish their defensive base through his defensive skills in the paint. The Seattle team remains competitive because veteran Nneka Ogwumike leads the team while Magbegor defends the paint and grabs rebounds to help the team succeed during periods of poor offense. The Storm team needs her on-court presence to reduce opponents' paint efficiency and create transition opportunities, which will help them reach the postseason.

Aug 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Storm forward Ezi Magbegor (13) blocks Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso (10) during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Looking Forward

Magbegor entered the WNBA at 26 years old to become one of the top defensive players in the league. Her early career success of winning more than 350 matches shows she will become one of the top 15 basketball players of all time, and she could reach even higher rankings if she maintains her current performance level.

The Storm sees her achievement as proof that Seattle now has a defensive cornerstone who will safeguard their identity through multiple seasons.

Aug 15, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Seattle Storm forward Ezi Magbegor (13) defends against Atlanta Dream forward Brionna Jones (24) during the first half at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images / Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images
EDWARD BLAIR II

Edward Blair II is a sportscaster, journalist, and multimedia professional covering the Seattle Storm for Sports Illustrated’s On SI platform. He also writes for Illinois On SI and Last Word on College Football, providing coverage of the Fighting Illini and Michigan Wolverines. Blair is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), and the National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS). He brings a unique voice shaped by years of coaching, podcasting, and content creation across multiple platforms. In addition to his writing, Blair is the host of The Ed Blair Podcast and an intern video editor with Roundtable Sports Network, where he edits NFL content. He also serves as a freelance production assistant with Fox Sports, having worked major events including the IndyCar 500 content week.

