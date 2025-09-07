Storm's Ezi Magbegor Moves Up on All-Time WNBA List
Seattle Storm's Ezi Magbegor achieved 350 career blocks, which placed her above Elena Delle Donne to become the 25th player in WNBA history with the most blocks.
A Defensive Rise
Magbegor proved herself as a leading rim protector when she entered the WNBA league in 2020. She can defend shots because of her long reach and fast reaction time, and defensive skills. She makes an impact on opposing offenses through her blocking ability, which changes numerous shots that occur in the paint.
Passing a Legend
Elena Delle Donne who holds multiple league records ended her career with 347 blocks.The achievement places Magbegor above a two-time MVP winner while making her one of the WNBA's leading defensive players.
Where She Stands in History
According to Basketball-Reference, Magbegor currently sits tied for 22nd all-time with 351 blocks, level with Diana Taurasi, and just ahead of Delle Donne at 347.
The all-time leaders remain out of reach for now, but the perspective shows how quickly Magbegor is climbing:
Margo Dydek – 877
Brittney Griner – 841
Lisa Leslie – 822
Sylvia Fowles – 721
Candace Parker – 619
Magbegor has established herself as a defensive anchor through her first five seasons in the league at the same level as top defensive players.
Blocks Per Game Efficiency
The production numbers of Magbegor represent more than just statistical values because they demonstrate her ability to perform at a steady level. She stands as the seventh best blocker in league history with 1.71 blocks per game which puts her in the same category as Dydek and Griner and Fowles.
The current ranking does not demonstrate her full potential because her efficiency shows she has more development potential in the league during her peak playing years.
Seattle’s Defensive Identity
The Storm need Magbegor to establish their defensive base through his defensive skills in the paint. The Seattle team remains competitive because veteran Nneka Ogwumike leads the team while Magbegor defends the paint and grabs rebounds to help the team succeed during periods of poor offense. The Storm team needs her on-court presence to reduce opponents' paint efficiency and create transition opportunities, which will help them reach the postseason.
Looking Forward
Magbegor entered the WNBA at 26 years old to become one of the top defensive players in the league. Her early career success of winning more than 350 matches shows she will become one of the top 15 basketball players of all time, and she could reach even higher rankings if she maintains her current performance level.
The Storm sees her achievement as proof that Seattle now has a defensive cornerstone who will safeguard their identity through multiple seasons.