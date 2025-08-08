Storm to Celebrate Sue Bird with First Ever WNBA Player Statue Outside Climate Pledge Arena
SEATTLE — The Seattle Storm will unveil a statue of Sue Bird basketball icon, Olympic gold medalist and beloved hometown hero on Sunday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. in front of Climate Pledge Arena. This marks a historic first for the league, as no other WNBA franchise has ever dedicated a statue to a former player.
The unveiling will kick off an all-day celebration dubbed “Forever Sue,” with a special press conference featuring Storm leadership, city officials and WNBA legends, followed by a free fan fest at noon and a showdown against the Phoenix Mercury at 3 p.m.
Bird’s statue, crafted by renowned sculptor Julie Rotblatt Amrany, joins the ranks of Seattle sports royalty already honored outside local venues. From Ken Griffey Jr. at T-Mobile Park to Lenny Wilkens at Climate Pledge Arena, Bird now takes her rightful place among them, cementing her legacy as a cornerstone of Seattle sports.
Bird spent her entire 21-year WNBA career with the Storm, delivering four championships and 13 All-Star appearances while becoming the league’s all-time assist leader. Her impact stretched far beyond the court: as a leader, role model and advocate, she helped elevate the profile of women’s sports across the globe. She now serves as managing director of the USA Women’s National Team and joined the Storm ownership group in 2024.
The statue unveiling is more than a tribute; it's a rallying point for fans, young athletes, and a city that has cheered Bird every step of the way. From her No. 1 draft selection in 2002 to her final buzzer at Climate Pledge Arena, Bird helped transform Seattle into a basketball city and inspired generations to dream bigger.
Fans are encouraged to arrive early for the unveiling and festivities. The first 7,500 fans inside the arena will receive a limited-edition drawing of Bird by Seattle artist Keegan Hall, courtesy of BECU.
As the Storm get ready to tip off against the Mercury, the celebration outside the arena will already be in full swing because in Seattle, Sue Bird isn’t just a legend. She’s part of the city’s DNA.