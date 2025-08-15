Storm vs. Dream Betting Prediction - Seattle and Atlanta meet once again
The Seattle Storm (16-16) have been silenced recently, coming off their sixth consecutive loss on Wednesday.
The Atlanta Dream (21-11) picked up their sixth straight win, knocking off Seattle, 85-75 as 3.5-point underdogs at Climate Pledge Arena.
These teams go north of the border to Vancouver on Friday night at Rogers Arena for a 10:00 p.m. ET tip-off.
MATCHUP NOTES
August has turned into a nightmare for the Storm, who entered the month at 16-11. Six losses later and Seattle not only sunk below the .500 mark, but the Storm have fallen past the expansion Golden State Valkyries into fifth place in the Western Conference.
In the Storm's loss to the Dream, Atlanta jumped out to a 24-18 lead after one quarter. After Seattle cut the deficit to two points at halftime, Atlanta went on a 27-15 run in the third quarter to pull away for the road win.
The Atlanta starting backcourt dominated on Wednesday, as Rhyne Howard led the Dream with 25 points, while Allisha Gray put up 22 points. Nneka Ogwumike paced Seattle with 29 points, but the Storm had only one other player in double-figures.
The Dream captured the first matchup in Seattle, 94-87 on May 30 as five-point underdogs. The game easily went Over the total of 156, the lowest total in the three meetings this season.
The Storm picked up revenge in Atlanta, 80-79 on July 3 as one-point underdogs. Ogwumike torched the Dream for 24 points, as Atlanta shot 4-of-21 from long distance.
FIRST QUARTER TRENDS
The Dream have been the best first quarter team in the WNBA this season, owning a 22-10 record. Although this is a neutral-site game on Friday, Atlanta has led through 10 minutes in 14 of 18 road contests.
Seattle has gotten off to slow starts during this six-game slide, trailing through the first quarter five times. The Storm have been limited to 19 points or less five times in this span, shooting 11-of-38 from 3-point land.
BETTING OUTLOOK
DraftKings has opened the Dream as a 2.5-point favorite and the total at 160.5 points.
Since winning at New York and Atlanta in back-to-back games in early July, the Storm have slumped to a 4-10 record the last 14 games. Among the teams that Seattle defeated include Connecticut twice (the worst team in the league), Chicago, and Golden State.
The Dream have won eight of 10 games since the All-Star break, which includes a two-point home loss to the Valkyries.
Amazingly, this marks only the third time this season the Dream are listed as a favorite of less than three points, going 1-1.
The Storm have covered six of eight games in the underdog role this season, as Seattle is receiving points for the second time in 15 games.
BEST BET: Storm (+2.5)