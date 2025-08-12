Storm vs. Dream Betting Preview - Seattle looks to end 5-game losing streak
The Seattle Storm (16-16) have spun out of control recently, losing five consecutive games.
Seattle hosts the Atlanta Dream (20-11) at Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday night at 10:00 p.m. ET. It's the first of two matchups between these teams in a three-day span as they will hook up again on Friday at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.
MATCHUP NOTES
The Storm closed out July with four consecutive victories to move to 16-11. It's been all downhill since the start of August as Seattle lost three straight at home, followed by road defeats at Las Vegas and Los Angeles.
Seattle has not been blown out in any of these games, dropping all five contests by four points or less. The Storm squandered a 10-point lead in a double-overtime home loss to the Sparks and a 16-point advantage in Sunday's meltdown in Los Angeles.
The defense has been shredded during this stretch, allowing at least 90 points in three straight games. Seattle's opponents have shot 37% from 3-point range in the last five games, an uptick from the 33.3% it has yielded this season.
Guard Brittney Sykes scored 27 points in Sunday's loss to the Sparks in her second game with Seattle after getting acquired from Washington last week.
Three teams in the league have lost two games or less since the All-Star break. The Lynx and Sparks out of the West and the lone club in the East, the Dream.
Atlanta has posted a 7-2 mark the last nine games, including a pair of victories on its three-game swing at Chicago and Phoenix. The Dream has won five consecutive road contests, as Atlanta limited its last opponents to 66 points or less.
HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY
The road team has captured each of the first two matchups this season. Atlanta went into Climate Pledge Arena and topped Seattle, 94-87 as five-point underdogs on May 30.
The Storm led by 11 points at halftime, but the Dream outscored Seattle, 60-42 in the second half to grab the win. Atlanta guard Rhyne Howard torched Seattle for 33 points, while Skylar Diggins led the Storm with 20 points.
Seattle rebounded in the next matchup in Atlanta, 80-79 on July 3. Forward Nneka Ogwumike lit up the Dream for 24 points as the Storm limited Atlanta to 4-of-21 shooting from 3-point range.
Both matchups easily sailed Over the total, while the last four meetings between the Dream and Storm have hit the Over.
FIRST QUARTER TRENDS
The Dream own the best first quarter record in the WNBA at 21-10, including an impressive 13-4 road mark. Since July 11, Atlanta is 8-1 both straight-up and against the spread in the last nine games in the opening 10 minutes.
Seattle is the worst home team in the first quarter in the league against the spread. The Storm have covered four of 16 home contests in the first 10 minutes, while trailing in six of the past seven games through one quarter at Climate Pledge Arena.
BETTING OUTLOOK
DraftKings has opened the Dream as a one-point road favorite and a total of 160.5 points.
The total in the first matchup closed at 156 points and the second game closed at 158.5 points, each drilling the Over. Seattle is riding a 5-1 Over run the last six contests.
The Storm are 2-1 straight-up and against the spread as a home underdog, beating the Lynx and Aces early in the season.
These teams are going in different directions as Atlanta last lost on the road at Las Vegas on July 22.
This is only the second time in the last 13 games that Seattle is listed as an underdog. This is a good spot to back them to end their losing streak.
BEST BET: Storm (+1)