Storm vs. Mercury Betting Prediction - Seattle tries to build off win in Vancouver
It took traveling to a different country, but the Seattle Storm (17-17) ended their six-game losing streak on Friday night.
The Storm held off the Atlanta Dream, 80-78 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. Seattle picked up its first victory since July 28 at Connecticut, but remain in fifth place of the Western Conference.
One of the teams ahead of the Storm in the West invade Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday as Seattle hosts the Phoenix Mercury (19-13) at 6:00 p.m. ET.
MATCHUP NOTES
The Dream knocked off the Storm on Wednesday, 85-75, sending the Storm to a sixth consectuvie defeat.
However, Seattle and Atlanta went north of the border to Vancouver on Friday and the Storm snapped their skid in spite of blowing a 15-point lead.
Atlanta rallied all the way back to grab a 76-71 lead with 2:45 remaining, but Seattle used an 8-0 run to grab the advantage for good and jump back into the win column.
Guard Skylar Diggins bounced back from a seven-point performance on Wednesday to lift the Storm with 21 points in Friday's triumph.
The Storm conquered Canada, now they have to get their home-court advantage back on track. Seattle has lost five straight games at Climate Pledge Arena with the last victory coming before the All-Star break against Golden State on July 16.
Phoenix has seen plenty of ups and downs since the All-Star break, posting a 4-6 record. The Mercury put together a three-game winning streak prior to consecutive home losses to Atlanta and Las Vegas.
In Friday's 86-83 setback to the Aces, the Mercury erased a 10-point third quarter deficit to take the lead in the fourth quarter. Las Vegas pulled away in the final five minutes, as the Mercury suffered their second home loss to the Aces this season.
HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY
These two squads played three times in the first month of the season as the Storm have won two of three meetings.
Phoenix captured the season opener at home, 81-59 as six-point underdogs. The Mercury held the Storm to 33% shooting from the floor, as Satou Sabally led Phoenix with 27 points.
Less than a week later, the Storm returned home to beat the Mercury, 77-70 as six-point favorites. Seattle held Phoenix to 26 second half points as Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike each scored 24 points in the win.
The Storm picked up a decisive 89-77 road triumph on June 7 to easily cash as 5.5-point favorites. Diggins led the way with 26 points as Seattle knocked down 12-of-22 attempts from 3-point range.
FIRST QUARTER TRENDS
Seattle has led the fewest times in the WNBA at home after the first quarter. The Storm are 5-10-2 at Climate Pledge Arena through 10 minutes, which includes a 1-7 mark in the last eight tries.
The Mercury haven't been great on the road in the first quarter, putting together a 5-8-2 record, while going Over the total in four of the last opportunities on the road.
BETTING OUTLOOK
The Mercury opened as a one-point road favorite at DraftKings to go along with a total of 163.5 points.
This is the lowest total in the four matchups this season as the last game between these teams hit the Over of 167.
Phoenix is on a 5-1-1 Under run in the last seven road games.
Seattle is shooting 31% from 3-point range at home and Phoenix is hitting 31% from downtown on the road, which are both lower than their overall splits.
Let's look for a lower-scoring matchup here between these Western Conference foes.
BEST BET: Mercury/Storm Under 163.5