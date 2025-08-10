Storm vs. Sparks Betting Preview - Seattle tries to end skid
MATCHUP NOTES
The Seattle Storm (16-15) have spiraled out of control of late, dropping four consecutive games. The most recent defeat came in Las Vegas to the Aces on Friday, 90-86, as all four losses during this cold streak have come by four points or less.
Seattle remains on the road Sunday, heading to Crypto.com Arena to face the unrested Los Angeles Sparks (14-16). L.A. won eight of nine games heading into Saturday at Golden State, but the Valkyries shut down the Sparks' explosive offense in a 72-59 victory.
The Sparks scored over 100 points in five of the six games prior to their lowest output of the season on Saturday. Los Angeles was held to 32.8% shooting from the floor, while converting 8-of-34 attempts from 3-point range.
In Friday's loss to the Aces, guard Skylar Diggins was held scoreless in 20 minutes of action, while newly acquired Brittney Sykes scored 14 points off the bench in her Seattle debut.
Seattle has yielded 90 or more points three times during this four-game slide, while dropping six of eight games since the All-Star break.
HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY
The Storm and Sparks have split a pair of matchups this season with the road team winning each time.
Seattle routed Los Angeles, 98-67 as 8.5-point road favorites on June 17. The Sparks played without point guard Kelsey Plum, marking the lone game she has missed this season. Los Angeles shot 33% from the floor and it marked the fifth straight loss to Seattle since the 2024 season.
The Sparks ended their drought against the Storm in an exciting 108-106 double-overtime thriller in Seattle on August 1. Four Los Angeles starters scored at least 21 points, including 22 from Plum and 27 from forward Rickea Jackson.
Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike put up 26 and 37 points in the two matchups with the Sparks, while averaging 22 points per game in four games against Los Angeles in 2024.
FIRST QUARTER TRENDS
The Storm have trailed through the first quarter during each loss of this four-game skid. Seattle entered Friday's game at Las Vegas on an impressive 8-1 run in the first quarter on the road, but the Storm trailed 23-17 through 10 minutes to the Aces.
The Sparks own a 6-8 straight-up and 4-10 against the spread record in the first quarter at home this season. In three games since the All-Star break at Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles has trailed Las Vegas, Indiana, and Connecticut through 10 minutes.
L.A. has scored 19 and 18 points in each of the first two opening quarters against Seattle this season, but the Sparks are on a 6-0 Over run in the last six home games in the first quarter.
BETTING OUTLOOK
DraftKings has listed the Storm as a 3.5-point road favorite and a total of 172.5 for an 8:00 p.m. ET tip-off in Los Angeles.
The Sparks look for a better offensive effort tonight after getting shut down last night at Golden State and this will be their first game playing with no rest this season.
Seattle is slumping but the Storm are off three losses to teams with winning records. This will also be the second game for Sykes, who is trying to fit into this Seattle rotation.
The Storm have still been good starters on the road and this is a strong spot to back them early in the first quarter in what should be a fun game in southern California.
BEST BET: Storm 1Q (-1)