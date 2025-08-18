Sue Bird statue becomes landmark moment for Seattle, WNBA
SEATTLE — On Sunday August 17th, the Seattle Storm unveiled the first-ever statue dedicated to a WNBA player, honoring Bird’s 21-year career and cementing her place among Seattle’s sports icons. Crafted by renowned sculptors Julie Rotblatt Amrany and Omri Amrany, the husband-and-wife duo behind some of the most iconic sports monuments in the world, the sculpture captures more than Bird’s unmistakable form. It reflects the intelligence, leadership and resilience that made her not just a basketball legend, but a trailblazer for women’s sports.
“Working with Sue was an inspiring and collaborative experience,” Rotblatt Amrany said. “We wanted to capture the intensity she brought to every game while also reflecting her poise and composure under pressure. Her insights helped ensure the final sculpture authentically reflects her legacy in the WNBA and her deep connection to Seattle fans.”
The result is a statue that balances calm focus with competitive fire Bird in motion, ball in hand, eyes locked ahead. For Rotblatt Amrany, who has sculpted legends such as Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bird’s project carried unique weight.
“Over 90% of the sculptures we create are of men, so this work marks a meaningful shift,” she said. “Sue’s piece needed to balance grace, precision, and quiet dominance. For me, this statue represents not only Sue’s greatness but also a step toward a more inclusive future in sports monuments.”
Bird, who delivered four championships and 13 All-Star appearances for Seattle, was known as much for her vision and composure as her trophy case. That balance, Rotblatt Amrany said, was vital to capture. “Her posture reflects decisive action, and her expression shows calm yet intense focus — just like she controlled the tempo of every game she played.”
Beyond honoring one athlete, the statue represents a milestone for the league itself.
“The fact that the Seattle Storm are the first WNBA team to honor a player with a statue brought a tremendous sense of responsibility,” Rotblatt Amrany said. “This isn’t just about Sue Bird, it's about representing women’s history. I hope it inspires other franchises to celebrate female athletes at the same level as their male counterparts.”
For fans, the statue is already more than a piece of art. It’s a rallying point, a landmark that tells the story of an athlete who helped redefine basketball in Seattle and across the globe.
As thousands lined up to witness the unveiling, the message was clear: Bird’s legacy is not just carved into league record books, but into the very streets of Seattle. And for the next generation of athletes walking by Climate Pledge Arena, it’s a reminder that greatness is within reach.