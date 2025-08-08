Seattle Storm On SI

The Seattle Storm are ready to unleash their newest weapon.

All-Star Upgrade: Seattle Storm Add Defensive Firepower Ahead of Aces Clash

Jul 29, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes (20) drives to the basket as Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) defends in the second half at CareFirst Arena. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

SEATTLE — Just days after acquiring 2025 All-Star guard Brittney Sykes from the Washington Mystics, the Storm are wasting no time plugging her into the lineup. Sykes is set to make her debut tonight against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces a high-stakes matchup that could quickly showcase just how game-changing her arrival might be.

Sykes, known for her relentless two way play, arrives in Seattle averaging 15.4 points, 4.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this season. She brings a defensive pedigree that includes four WNBA All-Defensive Team selections, two First Team nods in 2021 and 2023, and two Second Team honors in 2020 and 2022. She also led the league in steals back-to-back in 2021 and 2022. Her presence instantly bolsters a Storm backcourt looking for more consistency on both ends.

Seattle gave up franchise cornerstone Alysha Clark, rising guard Zia Cooke, and a 2026 first-round pick in exchange for Sykes. Clark, a fan favorite and two-time WNBA champion with the Storm, leaves a legacy of toughness and community impact. But with the Storm hovering around the playoff bubble, management saw an opportunity to inject energy and defensive grit something Sykes brings in spades.

The timing couldn’t be more dramatic. Seattle’s opponent tonight, the Las Vegas Aces, are coming off a narrow win over the Golden State Valkyries, led by another dominant performance from A’ja Wilson. The MVP candidate racked up 27 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks reminding everyone why the Aces remain the team to beat.

Sykes will have her hands full guarding a Las Vegas offense that ranks among the league’s most potent. But she’s no stranger to big matchups and could be the X-factor Seattle needs to pull off the upset. Her defensive intensity should help slow down the Aces’ perimeter threats, while her ability to push the pace and score in transition adds a dynamic wrinkle to Seattle’s attack.

With Sykes in uniform, the Storm have a new edge and they’ll need it. Tonight isn’t just another game; it’s the start of a new chapter. One where Seattle hopes the arrival of Brittney Sykes marks the beginning of a playoff push.

