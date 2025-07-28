Storm expected to trade three-time WNBA Champion in Deadline Shocker
The Seattle Storm looks poised to compete for the foreseeable future. With the All-Star trio of Skylar Diggins, Nneka Ogwumike, and Gabby Williams all playing exceptionally as the playoffs approach, Seattle could end the season atop the WNBA landscape.
For the long term, Seattle has prospect Dominique Malonga, who looks like the face of the organization for years to come. Not to mention, trading away former scoring champion Jewell Loyd earlier this year gave them three first-round picks in the 2026 WNBA draft.
With the WNBA trade deadline on Aug. 7, whether Seattle makes aggressive moves or not could change how the rest of the league approaches the day. Kevin Pelton of ESPN thinks Seattle, currently fifth in the standings at 15-11, can land a backcourt upgrade at the deadline without mortgaging their future.
Pelton thinks the Storm, who are close to the salary cap will trade three-time WNBA champion Alysha Clark to the Connecticut Sun for guard Marina Mabrey. In his prediction, Katie Lou Sampson and one of Seattle's 2026 first-rounders would go to rebuilding Connecticut, too.
Mabrey, 28 will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. Mabrey is averaging 14.7 points per game, though she is shooting just 36 percent from the field in 15 games this year. However, playing for a contender would likely lead to better efficiency from the former Notre Dame star.
Clark, 38, was the WNBA's Sixth Player of the Year in 2023, when she claimed her third WNBA title as a member of the Las Vegas Aces. She's made two All-Defensive teams and won championships with Seattle in 2018 and 2020. She would be a valuable asset to another contender if she reaches a buyout agreement with the 4-20 Sun.