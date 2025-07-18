Seattle Storm On SI

Seattle's Offense is in the middle of the pack, Ranking Sixth in Scoring at the All-Star Break

Jul 16, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) on the court after a win over the Golden State Valkyries at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Froschauer-Imagn Images
Jul 16, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) on the court after a win over the Golden State Valkyries at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Froschauer-Imagn Images / John Froschauer-Imagn Images

Now that WNBA All-Star Weekend is upon us, it's time for a quick look at how the Seattle Storm have done offensively this season.  They currently average 82.3 points per game, which puts them sixth among 13 WNBA teams.   Here's a look at the WNBA's current offensive rankings:

Rank Team PPG

1st New York Liberty 86.7

2nd Minnesota Lynx 85.2

3rd Phoenix Mercury 84.8

4th Atlanta Dream 84.4

5th Indiana Fever 84.1

6th Seattle Storm 82.3

7th Los Angeles Sparks 82.0

8th Dallas Wings 81.9

9th Las Vegas Aces 79.7

10th Golden State Valkyries 79.1

11th Washington Mystics 78.9

12th Chicago Sky 78.6

13th Connecticut Sun 70.9

Despite an offense that's in the middle of the pack, the Storm have the fourth-best record in the league, thanks to strong defensive efforts.  Here's how the current standings look:

1.

Minnesota Lynx

20 4 0.833

2

New York Liberty

15 6 0.714

3

Phoenix Mercury

15 7 0.682

4

Seattle Storm

14 9 0.609

5

Atlanta Dream

13 9 0.591

6

Indiana Fever

12 11 0.522

7

Washington Mystics

11 11 0.500

8

Las Vegas Aces

11 11 0.500

9

Golden State Valkyries

10 12 0.455

10

Los Angeles Sparks

8 14 0.364

11

Chicago Sky

7 15 0.318

12

Dallas Wings

6 17 0.261

13

Connecticut Sun

3 19 0.136

The Storm have had a handful of standout players this season. Skylar Diggins leads the way in points per game, averaging 17.5, and assists with an average of 5.8. Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 7.7 rebounds per game and is shooting 51% from the field, leading Seattle in both categories. She also has four double-doubles, the most on the team. Ezi Magbegor has the best offensive rating on the team with a 113.2. Plus, with 47 blocks this season, she leads the team in that category. Finally, Gabby Williams has been the team's workhorse with 33.7 minutes per game. Her 56 steals are the most on the team, too.

