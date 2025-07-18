Seattle's Offense is in the middle of the pack, Ranking Sixth in Scoring at the All-Star Break
Now that WNBA All-Star Weekend is upon us, it's time for a quick look at how the Seattle Storm have done offensively this season. They currently average 82.3 points per game, which puts them sixth among 13 WNBA teams. Here's a look at the WNBA's current offensive rankings:
Rank Team PPG
1st New York Liberty 86.7
2nd Minnesota Lynx 85.2
3rd Phoenix Mercury 84.8
4th Atlanta Dream 84.4
5th Indiana Fever 84.1
6th Seattle Storm 82.3
7th Los Angeles Sparks 82.0
8th Dallas Wings 81.9
9th Las Vegas Aces 79.7
10th Golden State Valkyries 79.1
11th Washington Mystics 78.9
12th Chicago Sky 78.6
13th Connecticut Sun 70.9
Despite an offense that's in the middle of the pack, the Storm have the fourth-best record in the league, thanks to strong defensive efforts. Here's how the current standings look:
1.
20 4 0.833
2
15 6 0.714
3
15 7 0.682
4
14 9 0.609
5
13 9 0.591
6
12 11 0.522
7
11 11 0.500
8
11 11 0.500
9
10 12 0.455
10
8 14 0.364
11
7 15 0.318
12
6 17 0.261
13
3 19 0.136
The Storm have had a handful of standout players this season. Skylar Diggins leads the way in points per game, averaging 17.5, and assists with an average of 5.8. Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 7.7 rebounds per game and is shooting 51% from the field, leading Seattle in both categories. She also has four double-doubles, the most on the team. Ezi Magbegor has the best offensive rating on the team with a 113.2. Plus, with 47 blocks this season, she leads the team in that category. Finally, Gabby Williams has been the team's workhorse with 33.7 minutes per game. Her 56 steals are the most on the team, too.