Seattle Storm get Skylar Diggins back for Sky game amid Unexpected Angel Reese news
The Seattle Storm need to right the ship after an ugly 87-63 loss to Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings. Their road game against the Chicago Sky on Thursday gives them an opportunity to do so.
The Storm will get a big boost for the game, in the form of Skylar Diggins returning after missing the loss to the Wings. After recording the first triple-double in WNBA All-Star Game history on Saturday, Diggins could not play against Dallas for personal reasons.
She was not listed in Seattle's injury report, though, so Diggins should be back in their starting lineup on Thursday.
As the Storm look to improve their 14-10 record, this is an important development. In 23 games this season, Diggins has produced averages of 17.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.5 triples per game.
Chicago Sky list Angel Reese as Questionable to play against Seattle
On the other hand, the Chicago Sky received bad news as two-time All-star forward Angel Reese was added to the injury report with a back problem.
Fortunately, Reese is listed as questionable, so there is still a chance she plays against Seattle.