Storm's Skylar Diggins, Lynx's Natisha Hiedeman humorously end feud on orange carpet
ClutchPoints first posted about the Seattle Storm's Skylar Diggins and the Minnesota Lynx's Natisha Hiedeman ending their feud.
The Orange Carpet was rolled out at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for this season's WNBA All-Star Weekend, where some of the league's biggest names will be present, including Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins.
Diggins arrived in style, as usual. She was dressed in all-black, accentuated by her sparkly top.
Her moment with Minnesota Lynx guard Natisha Hiedeman was what people are talking about, though. As Hiedeman was being interviewed with teammate Courtney Williams, Diggins approached them, shook their hands, and hugged them.
The bad blood between Diggins and Hiedeman goes back to an in-game altercation between the Storm and the Lynx. It became physical when Hiedeman put her hand on Diggins' chest. This led to Diggins pushing back.
Diggins is still one of the WNBA's best players and will play in her seventh All-Star game. She was voted in as a reserve and drafted by Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier to her squad. Diggins' teammates Nneka Ogwumike and Gabby Williams are also All-Stars this season. Diggins will participate in the Skills Challenge, too.
“It means a lot to me to experience it with the people I’m getting to experience it with,” said Diggins in a report from The Next Hoops. “It means a lot to me for my kids to be able to see me play this year. For it to come full circle and just to be playing at that level means a lot.”
Hiedeman is in Indianapolis to support Collier and Williams in the midseason festivities.
The Lynx are atop the WNBA standings currently at 20-4, while the Storm are 14-9 and in fourth place.