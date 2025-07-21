The Seattle Storm thrive at the 2025 All-Star Weekend
The WNBA All-Star weekend came to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis this past weekend. The Seattle Storm themselves had four elite competitors in Skylar Diggins, Nneka Ogwumike, Gabby Williams and Erica Thompson. They showed out as fans would have expected.
Saturday came the skills competition and the 3-Point Contest. Despite having zero participants in the 3-Point Contest, the Storm came with two in the Skills Challenge - Skylar Diggins and Erica Thompson. Hopes ran high for Diggins, making her hometown comeback, but she came dead last in the opening round. However, teammate Erica Thompson found herself in the championship round against Natasha Cloud of the New York Liberty. In a battle for the title, Cloud became victorious as the first leg of the Liberty 2-woman sweep on the night - Ionescu would win the 3-Point Contest.
For Diggins is was a very welcoming comeback to Indiana. Diggins is a South Bend native where she lead her high school to a state title amongst becoming the state's 3rd All-Time leading scorer. She also became Miss Basketball herself in the state of Indiana. Of course, being a South Bend native, Diggins would go on to have an elite career at Notre Dame and the rest is history. In her 10th year in the league, Diggins is back as a 34-year old in her 7th All-Star appearance.
Despite a poor performance on Saturday, Diggins came back with a record-setting performance in the All-Star Game. With a 11-11-15 line, Skylar became the first player in WNBA history to record a triple-double in the All-Star Game. Not only did she achieve this feat, 15 assists also became the most ever in an All-Star Game.
Surely a Hall of Famer, Nneka Ogwumike also lead into the All-Star Weekend with a new record herself. Just prior to the break, Ogwumike passed Tina Thompson for 4th All-Time on the WNBA scoring list. Her list of accomplishments runs deep - 10 All-Star's, League MVP, Rookie of the Year, WNBA Champion, and now she aims to help Seattle make a title run in the second half.
The girls put on a great weekend and the Storm helped surge past Team Clark to a 151-131 victory. MVP honors were up in the air following Diggins record effort, but team captain Napheesa Collier took the award home. Collier went for 36 points in the game, scoring over 20% of the teams total points. The game is one of pure entertainment, lower defense and flashy offense. Going for 36 in a show setting effort, and the MVP was much deserved by Collier.
The Storm come back to begin the second half tomorrow as they play host to the Dallas Wings. Seattle sits in 4th place in the West right now at a 14-9 record. Though a well played season, they will hope to catch more heat and rise in the standings towards their first title since 2020.