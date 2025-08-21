Connecticut Sun On SI

Connecticut Sun Game Today (8/21/25): Preview, How to Watch & Live Stream

The Connecticut Sun continue their 2025 WNBA season with the second game of a back-to-back with the Washington Mystics.

Washington Mystics forward Emily Engstler (21) blocks a shot attempt made by Connecticut Sun center Olivia Nelson-Ododa (10) during the second half at CareFirst Arena.
The Connecticut Sun finally gave themselves something to feel good about going into Thursday’s game with the Washington Mystics at Mohegan Sun Arena.

In fact, the Sun (7-27) hope they bottled it up and brought it home with them as they prepare for a rematch with the Mystics (16-19). The two teams played on Tuesday where the Sun claimed an 80-69 win.

The win was important for the Sun as it snapped a 13-game losing streak on the road. Their last win away from home was on May 30 against Indiana.

Here is the preview for the game, with how to watch, injury updates and more.

How to Watch Connecticut Sun vs. Washington Mystics

Connecticut Sun guard Saniya Rivers dribbles by a defender while wearing an orange uniform
Game Day: Thursday, Aug. 21

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC Sports Boston/NBC CT (Sun); Stream: WNBA League Pass

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

Thursday’s Sun-Mystics Preview

Connecticut Sun center Tina Charles stands on the court in a white uniform with orange lettering
Amid the drama surrounding the franchise’s ownership, sale and potential relocation, there is a season to finish. The Sun have already been eliminated from the playoffs and have 10 games remaining before the season is over. Then, of course, there are labor negotiations that have ramifications for the entire league, including the Sun players that are free agents this offseason.

Connecticut received a good portion of its offensive production on Tuesday off the bench, as Saniya Rivers scored 17 points and Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 15 points. She also had nine rebounds and four assists. The only starter in double figure was Tina Charles, who had 13 points. Leading scorer Marina Mabrey was held to nine points. She was averaging nearly 15 points per game.

This is the second of back-to-back games in which Sun forward Aaliyah Edwards will face her former team. The Mystics drafted her in 2024 but traded her to the Sun earlier this month for Jacy Sheldon and the right to swap Washington’s 2026 first-round pick (from Minnesota) for Connecticut’s 2026 first-round pick (from New York). Edwards scored eight points in Tuesday’s win.

Remaining Sun Schedule

Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey dribbles the ball around a defensive player
Saturday, Aug. 23: at Chicago, 4 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston/CBS Sports Network

Monday, Aug. 25: at New York, 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston

Wednesday, Aug. 27: at Dallas, 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston

Saturday, Aug. 30: vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston/NBA TV

Monday, Sept. 1: vs. Atlanta, 1 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston

Wednesday, Sept. 3: at Chicago, 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston

Saturday, Sept. 6: vs. Phoenix, 1 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston

Monday, Sept. 8: at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston

Wednesday, Sept. 10: vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston

