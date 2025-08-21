Connecticut Sun Game Today (8/21/25): Preview, How to Watch & Live Stream
The Connecticut Sun finally gave themselves something to feel good about going into Thursday’s game with the Washington Mystics at Mohegan Sun Arena.
In fact, the Sun (7-27) hope they bottled it up and brought it home with them as they prepare for a rematch with the Mystics (16-19). The two teams played on Tuesday where the Sun claimed an 80-69 win.
The win was important for the Sun as it snapped a 13-game losing streak on the road. Their last win away from home was on May 30 against Indiana.
Here is the preview for the game, with how to watch, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Connecticut Sun vs. Washington Mystics
Game Day: Thursday, Aug. 21
Game Time: 7 p.m. ET
Watch: NBC Sports Boston/NBC CT (Sun); Stream: WNBA League Pass
Where: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT
Thursday’s Sun-Mystics Preview
Amid the drama surrounding the franchise’s ownership, sale and potential relocation, there is a season to finish. The Sun have already been eliminated from the playoffs and have 10 games remaining before the season is over. Then, of course, there are labor negotiations that have ramifications for the entire league, including the Sun players that are free agents this offseason.
Connecticut received a good portion of its offensive production on Tuesday off the bench, as Saniya Rivers scored 17 points and Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 15 points. She also had nine rebounds and four assists. The only starter in double figure was Tina Charles, who had 13 points. Leading scorer Marina Mabrey was held to nine points. She was averaging nearly 15 points per game.
This is the second of back-to-back games in which Sun forward Aaliyah Edwards will face her former team. The Mystics drafted her in 2024 but traded her to the Sun earlier this month for Jacy Sheldon and the right to swap Washington’s 2026 first-round pick (from Minnesota) for Connecticut’s 2026 first-round pick (from New York). Edwards scored eight points in Tuesday’s win.
Remaining Sun Schedule
Saturday, Aug. 23: at Chicago, 4 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston/CBS Sports Network
Monday, Aug. 25: at New York, 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Wednesday, Aug. 27: at Dallas, 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Saturday, Aug. 30: vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston/NBA TV
Monday, Sept. 1: vs. Atlanta, 1 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Wednesday, Sept. 3: at Chicago, 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Saturday, Sept. 6: vs. Phoenix, 1 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Monday, Sept. 8: at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Wednesday, Sept. 10: vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston