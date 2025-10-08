Aaliyah Edwards Proved To Be What Connecticut Sun Needed During This Rebuild
The Connecticut Sun are facing a tough offseason.
After consistent struggles all year on both ends of the court, the team is now looking to build upon their young roster and hopefully pick up some strong talent before the beginning of the 2026 season. With only 11 wins in 2025, Connecticut needs to build around the core that led the team this year, which includes Aaliyah Edwards.
Edwards, a 6-foot-3 forward, was drafted in the first round of the 2024 draft. In her second year in the league, she was able to find some steady ground on the court and became a great addition to the team after a trade with the Washington Mystics put her on the roster in August.
She began her run with the Sun at the beginning of that month, and she ended up contributing in every game but one. While she averaged just 5.4 points and 3.7 rebounds per game, she proved to be a solid addition to the roster.
Late-Season Addition of Aaliyah Edwards Was Smart by Sun
Despite coming to the team late in the season, Edwards will become a key piece of the rebuild for Connecticut. With a combination of her abilities on both offense and defense, along with her impressive game-play, Edwards is one member of the team to watch out for once she gets more comfortable with her other teammates.
She was a critical player in a few games for the Sun this season, scoring double digits that led to at least one win for the team. She was also a force in the paint, securing rebounds when the team needed them most.
With so much uncertainty facing the team, having solid and consistent players like Edwards on the roster is crucial. One wrong move in the offseason could lead to yet another tumultuous campaign. The Sun will need a solid roster that can bring in some more wins if they want to take the next step in their rebuild and get them to the next level when it comes to contending again.
While the team’s struggles in 2025 were understandable due to a new head coach and a complete roster overhaul ahead of the season, the excuses will run out if the team can’t pull it together in 2026. Hopefully players like Edwards and the other young player can bring the Sun back to where they once were in the WNBA landscape.