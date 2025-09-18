Aneesah Morrow Emerges as Key Piece in Sun's Transitional Season
It was a tough year for the Connecticut Sun. The team consistently struggled with back-to-back losses, faced end-of-season injuries and didn’t make the playoffs for the first time in nine years.
2025 can be looked at as a season of growth for the team, though, since the roster was full of rookies and the organization was set on a rebuild. But that doesn't make the losing any easier, especially for a franchise that has had tons of success like the Sun.
However, Aneesah Morrow emerged as a bright spot for the team. The forward out of LSU was selected seventh overall in the 2025 draft. She is now considered a key piece of Connecticut's roster going forward, as she became a consistent starter by the end of the season and showed strengths on both ends of the court.
Morrow averaged almost 7.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Her time on the court grew throughout the season, and fans saw her playing time increase more and more by each contest. By the end, she was playing more than 20 minutes per game.
Despite the struggles the team faced, having solid players to work with will help the team for 2026. Rookies like Morrow, Leila Lacan and Saniya Rivers have allowed Sun fans to see the potential the team has. While it can be easy to give up on a team while they are struggling, the rookies offer hope for a bright future.
During her college career, Morrow built a reputation for being a scoring threat and grabbing key rebounds, with her averaging a double-double for her entire collegiate career with 20.5 points and 12.3 rebounds per game.
While that didn't immediately translate to the WNBA during her rookie season, she showed flashed of accomplishing that. And with more experience, there's a good chance the young forward turns back into that same dominant scorer and rebounder she showed be be in college.
Players like Charles have also praised Morrow’s contributions to the team, acknowledging her impact on the court. Morrow’s determination and physicality are exactly what the team needs in order to bounce back next season.
If all goes well, Morrow will hopefully dominate the court for Connecticut in 2026, and help rebuild the program into the threat it once was.