Another Sun Player Set to Join AU Pro Basketball for Spring 2026
The Connecticut Sun's difficult 2025 campaign has come to a close, and now, all eyes turn to the offseason, which could shape up to be one of the most intriguing in WNBA history. Plenty of key players are set to hit the market, the Sun are potentially moving to a new location, and the WNBA could be in for a long few months if the CBA is not agreed upon sooner rather than later.
In the meantime, players will have the opportunity to compete in different leagues throughout the winter and spring, giving them a chance to prepare for the 2026 season and ensure they continually improve even throughout the offseason.
This is critical for veterans and young players alike, as any form of reps is a positive and gives them all the same chance to learn more about the game through playing time.
Connecticut legend Tina Charles has already announced she will be joining AU Pro Basketball for this upcoming spring, taking the opportunity to play in February as her future remains undecided. Now, another Sun player will be heading to the same league, rather than any of the other options.
Who Else From the Sun Will Be Competing in AU Pro Basketball?
The other player set to join AU Pro Basketball in 2026 is Connecticut rookie Aneesah Morrow, who had a spectacular first season for the franchise and will look to improve even further over the next few months. With how much she contributed, even in some of her more limited games in terms of minutes, it is clear that she can make a long-term impact on this team.
This should be a great opportunity for Morrow as well, as AU Pro Basketball has some exceptional talent coming in for this year, with plenty of opportunities to shine against tough competition. It will take place in Nashville, Tenn., this time around, with four weeks of five-on-five basketball occurring across four teams.
While not much is certain surrounding the Sun heading into next year, it is a great thing to see some of the team's young talents moving to pursue any opportunities available to them. Saniya Rivers also previously announced that she will be joining Unrivaled in the spring, so multiple members of the roster have now locked up their plans.
With plenty of players league-wide already signing up, it will be intriguing to see how the leagues fill out their rosters during the offseason, and which of the top talents end up going where.