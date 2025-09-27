Bria Hartley Pushes Back on ‘Dirtiest Player’ Rumors
Recently, Connecticut Sun veteran guard Bria Hartley discusses rumors around the league about her being a “Dirty Player” on Ros-Gold’s podcast, Good Follow. Throughout the season, the Sun began to establish themselves as a very physical team and often found themselves in multiple skirmishes as the game progressed. Naturally Hartley, being an enforcer, was a common individual found in the middle of these skirmishes, which led to many altering her reputation.
Sophie Cunningham Collision
On Aug. 17th, Hartley collided with Indiana Fever star player Sophie Cunningham, ultimately tearing her MCL and eliminating the remainder of her season prematurely. This began the whispers and online chatter that has followed her throughout the 2024-25 season. Many believed the move was reckless and some went as far as calling the play intentional.
Since then, Hartley has continued to push back on the narrative and addressed it on the Good Follow, claiming there was no intent of any foul play.
“It was a basketball play,” Hartley emphasized. “Those moments happen so fast. You never want to see a player get injured, especially someone who means that much to her team.”
“I ended up reaching out to her [Cunningham], wishing her a speedy recovery,” Hartley continued. “It was a lot of racist comments really. …When Sophie did go on her podcast and she said something, it actually did slow down a lot, so that was definitely appreciated.”
Toughness of Connecticut
Prior to Hartley rising to her role, the identity of the Sun has always been physicality and high energy. When Alyssa Smith and DeWanna Bonner laid the foundation for the Sun, this is what their success built off. Prior to their departure, Hartley flourished in being a high-energy guard and becoming a defensive agitator; with their departure, it only allowed Hartley to step into that role even further. Naturally, leading to more frequent hard fouls and late game-scrums.
Many supporters enjoy Hartley's contributions and energy on a nightly basis; however,33 to critics, she appeared to cross the line. Every championship contender needs a player like Hartley, who’s willing to do the dirty work, absorb fouls, and keep opponents uncomfortable throughout the game.
Gold-Onwude presented an opportunity for Hartley to address embracing the "villain" role on the podcast; nonetheless, Hartley began to laugh off the suggestion. She admits that she understands how quickly reputations can alter and form in the WNBA.
“People see clips on social media and make their own judgments,” Hartley states confidently. “But my teammates, my coaches, they know me. They know I’m about competing and helping us win.”
Reality Sets in for Hartley
While the Sun gear up for next season, the “dirty player” narrative may linger, yet Hartley seems unbothered and extremely optimistic. Instead, she’s focusing on what she can control and what she considers her responsibility on this team.
“Bring toughness, bring energy, and make sure when people play us, they know it’s going to be a battle,” she stated.