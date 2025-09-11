Connecticut Attorney General Requests Documentation From WNBA Regarding Sale of Sun
The Connecticut Sun have had a difficult year on the court, posting an 11-33 record through the full season and never looking like they had a chance at a playoff push. Unfortunately, this is just part of the game, as some years will be worse than others. But now, things become even more intriguing as the offseason rolls around in the coming months.
With CBA negotiations ongoing and becoming rather tricky in their own right, it could be a rather long offseason for both sides as they try to find a mutual agreement. The other big note for the Sun is a potential sale, or a minority share being sold, and potential relocation, whether that be full-time or part of the time.
The sale, to some extent, has been blocked by the WNBA, as Steve Pagliuca's offer was not allowed to go through initially given he and his team had not put through a formal request at the time for expansion/relocation. Despite his offer being monetarily expansive, it ultimately fell through, and now things have started to heat up again, but this time with the likelihood that the team could stay in Connecticut.
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong recently requested documentation regarding the sale from the WNBA, as was reported by ESPN's Alexa Philippou, and had some things to say regarding the sale process so far.
What Did Attorney General Tong Have to Say Following the Request?
According to the same ESPN report, they noted that "Tong says he is 'troubled' by reports that the WNBA 'may be wrongfully blocking a sale of the Connecticut Sun ... in a manner that may be anticompetitive and may violate state and federal law,'" adding that the league "is demanding that the Team be sold to the League itself at a price tens of millions of dollars below market value."
This has been one of the larger issues surrounding the sale for a while, as the WNBA is only going to allow markets that have been a part of previous expansion requests to be involved, which makes things difficult. Connecticut has fought hard to keep the team inside state lines, which is the other primary option, and frankly, one that seems more likely by the day.
Attorney General Tong being willing to get involved in this process and make his opinions known is certainly a positive for those who wish to keep the team around, as it shows that state officials have a clear vision for the franchise.
Hopefully, this will help move the process along and put them in a good position to finalize whatever choice they may make sooner rather than later.