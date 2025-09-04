Connecticut Offers Minority Buy-In to Keep Sun in-State, Report Says
The Connecticut Sun have been the center of plenty of rumors lately, with a potential sale of the team or even a relocation. It has been an intriguing time for the franchise.
Initially, a move to Boston seemed possible under Steve Pagliuca's guidance and offer, but that fell through because his side had not completed the WNBA expansion process.
So, the WNBA tried to step in and make an offer of their own, which was not as valuable as the one made by Pagliuca, which ultimately became a mess.
The other option for the Mohegan Tribe is selling a minority stake in the team to utilize towards operations, while either remaining in Uncasville or moving to Hartford.
A recent proposal made by the state of Connecticut would be willing to allow them to split time between the two locations, while selling a minority stake in the franchise.
The following report from Alexa Philippou of ESPN detailed the information regarding this proposal, what it would bring to the franchise, and what the road forward looks like, whether they choose this option or not.
What Does This New Proposal Offer the Team in the Future?
Some of the most crucial elements of this proposal are outlined in a quick post from Philippou following the report, which indicates that the proposal would value the team higher than the WNBA's offer to buy at $250 million.
Additionally, the state is pushing for more games to occur in Hartford, specifically at PeoplesBank Arena. If the deal were to go through, the proposal includes a new practice facility to be built in Hartford, which the team would lease.
This is an intriguing proposal all around, as it allows the franchise to remain in Connecticut, split its season between two facilities, and make some profit off the top.
The report does note that the WNBA would have to approve any deal, including this proposal, for it to go through, which could make things a bit complicated given the current state of negotiations.
This process does not require a relocation fee, which is a positive, as is maintaining the team in Connecticut, as the fanbase is extremely involved in basketball.
It will be extremely intriguing to see how things pan out over the coming months, whether or not this deal is processed, and if so, how rapidly things could come to fruition for a new training facility. For now, though, it definitely seems to be the optimal offer for the time being.