Connecticut Sun Essence Carson Turns Her Grit Into Musical Grace
She was mainly recognized for her tenacious defense, her clutch moments, and her role in WNBA off-the-court related issues. After leaving the court, Essence Carson revealed a completely different side.
Recently, in a deep conversation, Essence had with reporter Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson Carson disclosed a different dimension: one rooted in rhythm, spiritual grounding, and the power of an echoing voice.
Music Speaks Life into Essence
A big part of Carson’s childhood was growing up listening to music, in her childhood home, she often shared with grandparents. The vinyl played nearly constantly, and essentially provided the soundtrack of her life.
“Music has been around me since I could remember,” she said. Motown classics, soulful ballads, and seasonal holiday albums formed the soundtrack of her upbringing. But she didn’t stop there.
In basements, she discovered hip-hop, “I stumbled across *Father MC’s ‘Do 4 Love / I’ll Do for You’… and I fell in love with hip-hop back then.”
Early in her life, she began playing the piano, saxophone and formal training in her high school performing arts program. Despite basketball taking her to the WNBA, she continued honing that side of her voice, collaborating with producers. She began writing and building a parallel identity off the court.
“When I became a professional basketball player I continued on with music … here we are now … I don’t have any regrets of the path that I have taken,” she reflected.
Spiritual Growth Impacts her Basketball
While Carson’s continued to grow as a person, her spirituality also continued to grow. She spoke candidly with Robinson about how she grounds herself. Carson often burns sage, so much so, some of her teammates poked fun at it while in the bubble. Surprisingly, for Carson, this is no trend, she focuses on her energy.
“I love clear energy … that’s part of the recipe for success,” she said. She sees her inner balance as a foundation that radiates outward — to her work, relationships, and voice.
Early in her career, playing under C.Vivian Stringer at Rutgers, she faced the 2007 Don Imus controversy. This national incident thrust her and her teammates into painful public scrutiny. She reflected on the media and realized the major differences and shifts in the space.
“It received a LOT of attention … but it was us against him,” she said. Back then, many shared the same sentiments, but few had platforms to publicly assert them. Now, she views the change as vital: “There’s power in numbers … you gain that support for so many people at one time.”
In the same breath, she addressed Stringer as the GOAT coach, placing other luminaries like Pat Summitt and Dawn Staley in her pantheon.
Full Circle Moment
Carson’s journey is seen as far greater than just an athlete. She’s seen as a woman who refuses to be pigeonholed, who merges athletic discipline with artistic exploration and spiritual freedom. What makes her powerful today isn’t simply what she did on the court, it’s how she continues to evolve, empower and reflect.